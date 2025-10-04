Mandela Foundation Slams ’Israeli’ Seizure of Gaza Aid Flotilla

By Staff, Agencies

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, a non-profit legacy institution established in memory of South Africa’s first black president, has condemned "Israel’s" interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla on humanitarian missions to Gaza, and urged for the immediate release of the detained activists.

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation notes with deep concern the reports that 'Israeli' forces have intercepted boats carrying activists from many countries and humanitarian aid bound for Gaza,” the organization said.

Reports from Novara Media indicate that activists seized by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in international waters are likely to be transferred to “Ketziot” prison in the "Negev" Desert, a facility long associated with torture and repeated abuses against Palestinian detainees.

“As an organization mandated to mobilize Madiba’s legacy for the creation of just societies, both in South Africa and globally, we cannot remain silent when humanitarian initiatives are obstructed and when those working to advance human dignity are detained,” the foundation added.

South African author Mohale Mashigo also weighed in, directly addressing President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"'Israel' abducted my friend Zukiswa Wanner and other members of the Global Sumud Flotilla. They blocked aid and abducted those who were delivering it. That is who you’re selling coal to.”

The foundation went on to emphasize its position by quoting Madiba: “Our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinian people. Today, we echo that call, standing in solidarity with those who work to alleviate suffering and build just societies, even in the face of repression.”

Economic Freedom Fighters [EFF] spokesperson Sinawo Thambo also condemned "Israel’s" actions. “The kidnapping of South African citizens by a foreign military force cannot be tolerated,” he said.

“Across the world, outrage is growing… with ordinary people tired of Israel’s impunity and brutality. No amount of military aggression will stop the global movement for Palestinian liberation.”