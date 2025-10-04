Iran Executes 6 ’Israel’ Operatives

By Staff, Agencies

Six individuals affiliated with a separatist terrorist network connected to the Zionist entity were executed in Khuzestan on Saturday morning.

The terrorists had admitted responsibility for several violent acts, including the assassination of four security forces and a bombing in Khorramshahr. Further details are yet to be released.

Last week, the spokesperson for Iran's Guardian Council announced that the bill on intensifying punishments for espionage and the draft law on regulating non-military drones have been approved and now hold the force of law.

According to Hadi Tahan Nazif, both legislations, which had previously faced ambiguities and constitutional concerns, were revised by the Parliament and resubmitted for review. He confirmed that the Guardian Council found no contradiction with Sharia principles or constitutional provisions.

The legislation on espionage imposes stricter punishments on those engaging in spying activities or cooperating with the Zionist entity and hostile governments against Iran’s national security and interests.

The second law provides a legal framework for the regulation and organization of remotely piloted civilian drones, addressing safety, licensing, and oversight mechanisms.

Tahan Nazif added that, having cleared the final legal step, the two legislations — both passed in the Parliament during the recent 12-day "Israeli" imposed war — will be forwarded to the President for formal implementation.