Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

‘Israel’ Halts Gaza City Assault Ahead of ‘First Stage’

‘Israel’ Halts Gaza City Assault Ahead of ‘First Stage’
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel’s" political leadership has ordered "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] to halt their ongoing ground offensive in Gaza City, according to "Israeli" media outlets.

The move reportedly came after US pressure from Trump to pause strikes, focus on ending the war, and free captives, following Hamas’s initial response to his plan.

According to "Israeli" media, troops on the ground will now focus exclusively on “defensive operations,” emphasizing that all capabilities will be redirected to the "Israeli" Southern Command to protect the IOF while preparing for the “first stage” of Trump’s plan to secure the captives’ release.

"Israeli" Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir convened a meeting with senior generals for a “special situational assessment in light of the developments.”

In a statement, Zamir stressed that operational readiness and quick response to potential threats remain paramount, even as offensive operations are suspended.

“In light of the operational sensitivity, forces must demonstrate increased readiness and awareness,” the statement read.

Earlier, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that "Israel" is prepared to implement the initial phase of the US-brokered plan, which calls for the release of all captives.

Hamas agreed to the plan’s first phase, ready to release all "Israeli" captives while upholding its core principles.

Hamas agreed to hand Gaza’s administration to a technocratic body under Arab and international oversight, stressing key issues will be resolved through national consensus.

“Hamas values the efforts of Arab, Islamic, and international actors, as well as President Trump, aimed at halting the war on Gaza, facilitating the exchange of prisoners, and delivering humanitarian aid, while rejecting occupation and forced displacement of our people,” the statement said.

Israel Hamas Palestine ceasefire war on gaza GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israel’ Halts Gaza City Assault Ahead of ‘First Stage’

‘Israel’ Halts Gaza City Assault Ahead of ‘First Stage’

2 hours ago
CBS: Netanyahu Behind Sumud Boat Strikes

CBS: Netanyahu Behind Sumud Boat Strikes

6 hours ago
Report: ’Israel’ Funding Covert US Influencer Campaign

Report: ’Israel’ Funding Covert US Influencer Campaign

20 hours ago
’Israel’ Paying Influencers Up to $7,000 Per Post in Online Propaganda Drive

’Israel’ Paying Influencers Up to $7,000 Per Post in Online Propaganda Drive

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 04-10-2025 Hour: 02:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot