‘Israel’ Halts Gaza City Assault Ahead of ‘First Stage’

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel’s" political leadership has ordered "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] to halt their ongoing ground offensive in Gaza City, according to "Israeli" media outlets.

The move reportedly came after US pressure from Trump to pause strikes, focus on ending the war, and free captives, following Hamas’s initial response to his plan.

According to "Israeli" media, troops on the ground will now focus exclusively on “defensive operations,” emphasizing that all capabilities will be redirected to the "Israeli" Southern Command to protect the IOF while preparing for the “first stage” of Trump’s plan to secure the captives’ release.

"Israeli" Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir convened a meeting with senior generals for a “special situational assessment in light of the developments.”

In a statement, Zamir stressed that operational readiness and quick response to potential threats remain paramount, even as offensive operations are suspended.

“In light of the operational sensitivity, forces must demonstrate increased readiness and awareness,” the statement read.

Earlier, "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that "Israel" is prepared to implement the initial phase of the US-brokered plan, which calls for the release of all captives.

Hamas agreed to the plan’s first phase, ready to release all "Israeli" captives while upholding its core principles.

Hamas agreed to hand Gaza’s administration to a technocratic body under Arab and international oversight, stressing key issues will be resolved through national consensus.

“Hamas values the efforts of Arab, Islamic, and international actors, as well as President Trump, aimed at halting the war on Gaza, facilitating the exchange of prisoners, and delivering humanitarian aid, while rejecting occupation and forced displacement of our people,” the statement said.