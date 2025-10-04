Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Ball in Trump, Netanyahu’s Court After Hamas Reply

Ball in Trump, Netanyahu’s Court After Hamas Reply
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Former spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry, Nasser Kanaani, says that Hamas’ calculated response has put the ball back in Trump and Netanyahu’s court.

Hamas’ “responsible” and calculated response to Trump’s proposal, issued after deep consultations within its leadership, with Palestinian factions, and with mediator brothers and friends, put the ball back in Trump and Netanyahu’s court, Kanaani, wrote on his X account.

The Resistance has proven it still holds the initiative both diplomatically and on the battleground, he noted.

Earlier, Trump shared Hamas’s response, in which the group accepted his response on releasing all "Israeli" captives and bodies, expressing readiness to begin mediated talks on the details.

Hamas also confirmed that it was ready "to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents [technocrats] based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing."

At the same time, Hamas said that "as for other issues included in President Trump’s proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position. Hamas believes that it would require a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which it will be included and will contribute with full responsibility."

On September 29, the White House revealed Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, calling for temporary external administration and international forces. "Israel" has backed the proposal.

Hamas Iran Palestine ceasefire negotiations DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Ball in Trump, Netanyahu’s Court After Hamas Reply

Ball in Trump, Netanyahu’s Court After Hamas Reply

one hour ago
Iran Executes 6 ’Israel’ Operatives

Iran Executes 6 ’Israel’ Operatives

3 hours ago
Qaani: Oct. 7 Operation So Secret Even Haniyeh Didn’t Know Timing

Qaani: Oct. 7 Operation So Secret Even Haniyeh Didn’t Know Timing

4 hours ago
Iran Defense Chief: Always Be Ready to Protect Homeland

Iran Defense Chief: Always Be Ready to Protect Homeland

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 04-10-2025 Hour: 02:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot