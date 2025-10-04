Ball in Trump, Netanyahu’s Court After Hamas Reply

By Staff, Agencies

Former spokesman of the Iranian foreign ministry, Nasser Kanaani, says that Hamas’ calculated response has put the ball back in Trump and Netanyahu’s court.

Hamas’ “responsible” and calculated response to Trump’s proposal, issued after deep consultations within its leadership, with Palestinian factions, and with mediator brothers and friends, put the ball back in Trump and Netanyahu’s court, Kanaani, wrote on his X account.

The Resistance has proven it still holds the initiative both diplomatically and on the battleground, he noted.

Earlier, Trump shared Hamas’s response, in which the group accepted his response on releasing all "Israeli" captives and bodies, expressing readiness to begin mediated talks on the details.

Hamas also confirmed that it was ready "to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents [technocrats] based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing."

At the same time, Hamas said that "as for other issues included in President Trump’s proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position. Hamas believes that it would require a "comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which it will be included and will contribute with full responsibility."

On September 29, the White House revealed Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, calling for temporary external administration and international forces. "Israel" has backed the proposal.