JCPOA-Style Incentives Urged for Iran Solution

By Staff, Agencies

Former French Diplomat Marc Finaud said that sanctions rarely work and incentives like lifting them are the best path to a negotiated deal with Iran.

UN Security Council rejected recently a Russia-China proposal to extend Resolution 2231 and preserve diplomacy on Iran’s nuclear program.

The resolution, which aimed to keep diplomatic channels open and avoid confrontation, was supported by Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria, while Europe and the United States blocked it, exposing the limits of a pressure-based strategy.

Iran has pursued diplomatic efforts like the Cairo Agreement and talks with Europe, but Western powers keep demanding more. Tehran rejects the “snapback” mechanism as illegal, saying it wrongly revives sanctions ended under UN Resolution 2231.

Iran’s leaders rejected Western calls to end uranium enrichment, stressing the program is peaceful. Tehran recalled envoys from key EU states, signaling a firmer diplomatic stance.

This episode shows the complexity of diplomacy, where unilateral pressures persist, yet Tehran remains capable of managing them while keeping talks possible.

Marc Finaud, senior advisor at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy [GCSP] and former French foreign ministry spokesman, highlighted the legal and political complexities of the snapback, noting it was designed during JCPOA talks to ensure compliance without a Security Council veto.

Finaud explained that Russia proposed the snapback to reassure skeptics, especially in the US Congress, noting it gave participants a way to enforce compliance without a UN veto, calling it “a strong means of pressure to secure Iran’s compliance.”

He further noted the crisis began with the US exit from the JCPOA in 2018, adding its 2020 snapback attempt failed as it was no longer a participant.

Finaud noted smaller states’ votes reflect both political ties and independence, with European countries aligning with the West, while Global South nations likely voted freely.

He emphasized that divisions between Western powers and Russia and China have long paralyzed the Security Council, warning it will remain dysfunctional unless all Permanent Members prioritize global peace over national interests.

The former diplomat argued that military options and harsh sanctions, favored by the US and Israel, harm peace efforts and civilians. Instead, he said the JCPOA showed that sanctions relief is a stronger incentive for negotiation and should guide resolving the current crisis.