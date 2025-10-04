Iran Emerges as Key Space Player

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Aerospace Research Institute’s PR manager says Iran has been constantly pursuing space sciences.

Morteza Nikkho, secretary of World Space Week in Iran, said at the opening ceremony that this gathering was established by a 1999 United Nations General Assembly resolution and has now become the largest international event dedicated to space.

He explained that the main goals are to educate the public on the benefits of space exploration, promote sustainable development, build public support for space programs, and encourage the next generation to pursue space sciences. The week also emphasizes the expansion of international cooperation in the field.

This year’s theme, “Space and Sustainability,” focuses on humanity’s efforts to make space a livable environment. Nikkho said the theme highlights innovative technologies, major challenges, and the role of international partnerships in achieving that goal.

Last year more than 1,567 events were held in 90 countries. The Islamic Republic of Iran, with 284 registered events, ranked among the top ten countries and even placed third in some categories. Nikkho said several provinces, including Isfahan, Yazd, Fars,

Razavi Khorasan, and East Azerbaijan, played a leading role. East Azerbaijan, he noted, has already started its programs this year, including outreach sessions for children.

He underlined that Iran’s Space Agency, the Space Research Center Space, and the Aerospace Research Institute are central to promoting space sciences. Also universities, schools, scientific associations, private organizations, and knowledge-based companies actively participate.

Among this year’s special programs are stargazing nights, the distribution of books, simple astronomy and space lessons for children, webinars, and distributing educational materials in underprivileged areas.

He stressed the role of media in raising public awareness of space science and said intensive training courses will soon be launched for journalists to introduce key concepts and terminology.

Nikkho concluded that, given the climate change, shrinking natural resources, and natural disasters, space technologies can play a decisive role in managing resources, confronting crises, and improving quality of life.