Iran, Egypt Officials Discuss Regional Relations

By Staff, Agencies

Mojtaba Ferdosipour, head of Iran's Interests Section in Egypt, met with the chairman and members of Egypt’s Foreign Relations Council, discussing regional and international developments.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of Egypt’s Foreign Relations Council, where both sides exchanged views on growing relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation between the foreign relations councils of the two countries.

Ferdosipour highlighted the deep historical and civilizational ties between Iran and Egypt, stressing the significance of continued consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministers.

Referring to last year’s invitation by Kamal Kharrazi, head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, for his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed El Orabi to visit Tehran, he renewed the invitation and underscored the necessity of developing “Track II diplomacy” alongside formal channels.

For his part, El Orabi, in a friendly exchange with Iranian diplomats and members of the Egyptian Council, underlined Iran’s regional role and stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between think tanks and foreign relations institutions, given the historical and civilizational connections of the two nations.