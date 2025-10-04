Sheikh Qassem: We must Confront ‘Israel’ to Reclaim Lebanon’s Sovereignty

Sheikh Qassem: We must Confront ‘Israel’ to Reclaim Lebanon’s Sovereignty

“We call for fair representation in the elections.”

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered on Saturday a speech in which he tackled various topics.

In his address at the first anniversary commemoration for the late jihadi leaders Sheikh Nabil Qaouq and Sayyed Suhail Hussein Al-Husseini, Sheikh Qassem praised the two leaders’ service to the resistance, warning of regional threats, and calling for a national reconstruction drive.

Sheikh Qaouq and Sayyed Al‑Husseini

Sheikh Qassem described the late Sheikh Nabil Qaouq as a long‑time companion of the late former Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

He further hailed Martyr Sheikh Qaouq’s full contribution to confronting the war imposed on the Islamic Republic, noting that Sheikh Qaouq continued his religious studies while serving the resistance.

“Sheikh Qaouq had led preventive security from 2018 until his martyrdom and accepted a lower‑rank assignment at the personal request of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, because he obeyed the leader’s order without question,” His Eminence stated.

In parallel, Sheikh Qassem underlined that Sheikh Qaouq remained close to the resistance fighters in the south, Beirut and Syria.

“He continued teaching religious studies, authored works on the Prophet’s biography, ethics and creed, and was exemplary in piety and discipline,” he revealed, pointing out that “He used to read three sections of the Holy Qur’an daily while standing.”

Moreover, Hezbollah Secretary General recalled that 12 religious scholars were martyred in the Battle of Al-Mighty, underscoring that “scholars form an integral part of the nation’s political and jihadi movement.”

On Sayyed Suhail Hussein Al‑Husseini, Sheikh Qassem said that the late martyr oined Hajj Imad Mughniyeh at the movement’s early stages and was entrusted with security duties from the outset.

He outlined Al‑Husseini’s career: “security responsibility for Beirut from 1991, then confidential secretary roles, counter‑espionage duties until 2000, and in 2008 taking on logistical responsibilities and becoming an aide to the SG.”

In addition, Sheikh described him as “a quiet, sacrificial figure. He was an educator and organizer who prioritized family welfare for fighters, established social and economic relief projects, and preferred to remain an anonymous field operative.”

“Al‑Husseini held a master’s in Islamic philosophy and had studied gnosis and creed for ten years,” the Resistance Leader discloed.

“Greater Israel” Scheme and Trump’s plan

Turning to regional issues, Sheikh Qassem warned that actions across Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran and Qatar are linked components of the “Greater Israel” scheme, which “‘Tel Aviv’ has pursued openly and with full US backing.”

“Apparent tactical retreats are temporary and intended to prepare more favorable conditions for ‘Israel’,” His Eminence cautioned, criticizing the timing and content of a US plan that aligns with “Israeli” objectives.

He labeled the plan full of question marks and said Arab officials had publicly requested clarifications. “It had been presented to some Arab states, amended in meetings with ‘Israeli’ leadership, and risks delivering by politics what ‘Israel’ failed to obtain by force.”

He also warned that if an international administration were imposed and local officials stripped of control, captives would be taken early and local gains from the battles would be lost.

He characterized the Trump plan as “an ‘Israeli’ plan in American clothing” and said “it was timed, in part, to soften ‘Israel’s’ image amid widespread global condemnation.”

Calls for solidarity

Sheikh Qassem praised international civilian solidarity efforts, citing, in particular, the Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza. “Such actions exposed how far ‘Israel’ had sunk.”

He insisted that Palestinians will not surrender, urging Arab and Islamic states not to pressure the Palestinian resistance.

Warning that such pressure would serve “Israeli” interests, Sheikh Qassem noted Qatar’s clear message about being a target of “Israeli” aggression and urged regional actors to plan for the future.

Lebanon, sovereignty and reconstruction

Domestically, Sheikh Qassem emphasized that Lebanon is “at the heart of the storm” because of “Israeli” aggression, “which targets children, professionals and all forms of life to weaken the resistance and the country.”

“This campaign is backed by the US capabilities,” he stating, pointing out that “He Hezbollah and the Lebanese army had avoided falling into a trap of reciprocal breaches that would have justified harsher escalation.”

On the same aspect, His Eminence went on to say that “the attempts to portray the party as weak and politically excluded after US intervention had failed because Hezbollah maintained broad popular representation and an active role in state affairs.”

Warning against fomenting discord between the army and the resistance, the Resistance top leader praised the “Lebanese army’s wise conduct” urging unity to rebuild the country.

While acknowledging the lack of military parity with “Israel”, he said “Hezbollah has created a degree of balance that enables it to confront ‘Israeli’ fire and designs.”

“‘Israel’ can’t advance because we have a great people,” His Eminence assured

On governance, he urged the government to prioritize restitution of sovereignty and to make removal of “Israeli” occupation a central objective, referencing the Taif Agreement.

He reiterated that “reconstruction must be placed at the top of the Lebanese cabinet’s agenda and included in the budget.”

“Without reconstruction, the country’s wheel cannot turn toward recovery and stability,” His Eminence said, predicting a major economic and social revival that would reduce poverty.

Electoral reform and political warnings

On another level, Sheikh Qassem criticized attempts to shape an election law to suit particular interests and raised concerns about proposed expatriate voting arrangements that “would create inequality”

He explained that such proposal “enable expatriates to vote for 128 deputies while many Lebanese abroad cannot mount effective campaigns.

He denounced political forces that “were seeking expatriate seats to target Hezbollah and the Shia community,” and reiterated commitment to fair representation that respects citizenship rather than outside pressures.

He warned political parties that align themselves with US and “Israeli” priorities face serious problems, arguing that preoccupation with minor issues distracts from governmental responsibilities.

In conclusion, Sheikh Qassem urged political actors to focus daily on pressing national matters, recover sovereignty and work toward removing “Israeli” occupation comprehensively.