Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah voiced strong backing for Hamas’ coordinated rejection of Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan, saying it reflects steadfast commitment to Palestinian unity and rights.

The group urged Arab and Islamic states to support Hamas and resistance factions in ending “Israeli” aggression, preventing displacement and securing Palestinians’ full national rights.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah expresses its full support and endorsement of the position taken by the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in coordination and consultation with other Palestinian resistance factions, regarding Trump’s plan to halt the “Israeli” war on Gaza.

This stance, while rooted in a genuine commitment to ending the brutal “Israeli” aggression against the people of Gaza, also reaffirms adherence to the core principles of the Palestinian Cause and the preservation of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights. It reflects Hamas’ — and all resistance factions’ — commitment to Palestinian unity, emphasizing that national consensus based on legitimate rights must serve as the framework for any negotiation leading to the withdrawal of the enemy from the entire Gaza Strip, the prevention of forced displacement, and the empowerment of Palestinians to manage their own political, security and living affairs independently, without any form of external guardianship or imposed oversight.

Hezbollah further calls on all Arab and Islamic countries to stand firmly behind the Palestinian people, support Hamas and all Palestinian resistance forces at every level, and work collectively to end the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, prevent displacement, rebuild the Strip and restore the full national rights of the Palestinian people.