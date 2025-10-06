“Israeli” Minister Boasts of Abusing Thunberg and Other Sumud Flotilla Activists

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s so-called “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has openly defended and even celebrated the mistreatment of international activists detained from the Global Sumud Flotilla — including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg — after “Israeli” forces intercepted the humanitarian mission bound for Gaza.

According to flotilla participant Ersin Celik, who posted on X on Saturday, Thunberg was physically assaulted and forced to kiss an “Israeli” flag following the violent raid and mass detention of the activists in international waters. His testimony sparked global outrage and calls for an independent investigation into “Israel’s” treatment of the detainees.

Despite mounting criticism, the “Israeli” Foreign Ministry dismissed the reports on Sunday, calling them “brazen lies.” However, only minutes after the ministry’s denial, Ben-Gvir confirmed and defended the abuse, telling The Cradle news outlet that he was “proud” of how the activists were treated, insisting they were handled as “terrorists”.

“I am proud of the prison staff acting in accordance with the policy set by Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi and myself,” Ben-Gvir declared. “I was on their ships; I saw neither aid nor humanity”. He went on to praise the “Israeli” prison guards for treating the detainees as “supporters of terrorism,” adding, “Anyone who supports terrorism is a terrorist and deserves the same conditions applied to terrorists”.

The Global Sumud Flotilla — composed of more than 50 vessels carrying hundreds of activists from over 40 countries — set sail from Barcelona last month to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge what human rights groups describe as one of the world’s most brutal blockades.

Since Wednesday, the “Israeli” navy has intercepted and seized flotilla vessels in international waters, detaining around 500 participants, including Thunberg and several European officials.

The assault on the flotilla comes as “Israel” continues to enforce its total blockade on Gaza after violating its ceasefire agreement with Hamas on March 2. The entity has sealed all border crossings, cutting off food, fuel, and medicine, pushing Gaza deeper into humanitarian collapse. The famine-linked death toll has now risen to at least 460 Palestinians, including 154 children.

The ongoing siege and mass detentions have intensified international condemnation, with several governments demanding accountability for “Israel’s” actions and the immediate release of all detained activists.