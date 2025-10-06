Hamas Slams ‘Fake’ Disarmament Reports

By Staff, Agencies

Mahmoud Mardawi, a senior official in the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, denied on Sunday the fabricated claims circulated by Al Hadath TV and several other media outlets regarding the ceasefire negotiation process and the movement's position on disarmament.

Mardawi asserted that what was published is "completely unfounded and aims to distort the stance and confuse public opinion," calling on the media to ensure accuracy and credibility in how they handle statements and to avoid falling for rumors and false anonymous sources.

He emphasized the importance of obtaining information and statements from the Hamas movement's official channels.

Earlier today, numerous media outlets had claimed that a Hamas leader had informed them of the movement's agreement to hand over its weapons to a Palestinian-Egyptian body under international supervision.

The movement's official response to Trump's proposal for a ceasefire agreed to the handover of all "Israeli" captives, in line with the exchange framework outlined in the proposal.

However, it conditioned "other issues, concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, on a unified national position and in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions."

This closely follows an announcement by US President Donald Trump earlier on Sunday, declaring that that "Israel" agreed to an initial Gaza withdrawal as part of ceasefire talks.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the proposal sent to Hamas aims for an immediate ceasefire, a captive exchange, and sets terms for the next withdrawal phase to end what he called a "3,000-year catastrophe."

Trump announced Saturday that Gaza ceasefire and captives’ release talks are close to done, expecting a deal "within days" after his direct efforts with "Israel" and Hamas.

"I said, 'Bibi, this is your chance for victory.' He was fine with it. He has to be," Trump stated, referencing his conversation with "Israeli" so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "With me, you got to be fine."