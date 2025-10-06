3 Arrested in IOF Ground Incursions in Southern Syria

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have conducted several incursions into southern Syria, near the occupied Golan Heights, where they set up checkpoints and detained three locals, reports say.

The SANA news agency reported on Saturday that an IOF patrol, consisting of two armored vehicles, advanced toward Madinat al-Salam in Quneitra governorate, southern Syria, before withdrawing shortly afterward.

Following the incursion, "Israeli" reconnaissance drones were seen flying over northern Quneitra, the report added.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights [SOHR] also reported on the same day that an "Israeli" patrol, made up of four military vehicles, advanced into the outskirts of Suwaysah village in the southern countryside of Quneitra, near the border strip.

No arrests or searches were recorded at the time of reporting.

Earlier in the day, SOHR said that the IOF detained three young men during a raid carried out late Saturday night in Jamlah village, located in the Yarmouk Basin area in southwestern Daraa countryside.

According to SOHR, the IOF stormed the village using six military vehicles before arresting the three men and setting up a temporary checkpoint at the village entrance.

Reconnaissance drones were also observed flying frequently over the area.

The same sources added that the IOF remained in the village for about an hour before withdrawing toward the occupied Syrian Golan.

On Saturday, SOHR also reported that an "Israeli" patrol conducted search and raid operations targeting several houses in Ain Zaiwan and Ain al-Abd villages in Quneitra countryside.

The IOF regularly violate the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and international law with ground incursions in southern Syria. Since Assad’s government fell last year, "Israel" has launched repeated attacks, creating nine military zones mostly inside the UN buffer area to counter Takfiri threats.

The “Israeli” so-called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly ordered the IOF to advance deeper and seize strategic areas. Syria has condemned these attacks and called on the international community to take a firm stance against the violations.

However, analysts say that these deployments serve as a cover for a broader strategy of territorial expansion through military aggression and settler incursions.

Instead of confronting the ongoing "Israeli" offensive, the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham-led Syrian regime’s inaction and normalization efforts toward "Tel Aviv" have emboldened the IOF to intensify their occupation campaign.