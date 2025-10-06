Iran Backs Palestinian Choice on Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of “Israel’s” Deception

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has declared its full support for any decision made by the Palestinian people and resistance factions regarding the US-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal, while warning the international community against “Israel’s” history of deceit and the plan’s potentially dangerous implications.

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Tehran’s consistent backing for all initiatives aimed at halting war crimes, genocide and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing Palestinians’ right to self-determination under the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The ministry said the international community bears a legal and moral obligation to support the Palestinian struggle for liberation.

Tehran stressed that decisions regarding any ceasefire or political arrangement must rest solely with the Palestinians themselves, including the armed resistance. “The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any decision by the Palestinian people and resistance that entails stopping the genocide of Palestinians, ensuring the withdrawal of the occupying Zionist army from Gaza, respecting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts,” the statement read.

Iran also warned that a cessation of hostilities would not absolve the international community of its duty to pursue accountability for war crimes. “Stopping the violence must be accompanied by legal and judicial measures to identify and prosecute the commanders and perpetrators of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip,” the ministry added, calling for an end to “the decades-long impunity enjoyed by the Zionist entity”.

Concluding its statement, Tehran expressed hope that immediate humanitarian relief would reach Gaza’s civilians and announced its readiness to assist in aid delivery and reconstruction efforts.

The ministry’s remarks came in reference to a US-sponsored ceasefire plan introduced by President Donald Trump, which calls for the swift release of captives held in Gaza, phased “Israeli” withdrawals, and the formation of a transitional Palestinian administration.

On Friday, Hamas submitted its response to the 20-point proposal, agreeing to hand over administration of the enclave to a government of Palestinian technocrats and to release all “Israeli” captives. The group also stated its willingness to “immediately enter” mediated peace talks.

In a video statement following Hamas’s response, Trump said he believed the movement was ready for a “lasting peace” and urged “Israel” to “immediately stop bombing Gaza.” Egypt later announced that indirect negotiations between “Israeli” and Hamas delegations to implement Trump’s plan would begin Monday in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh.