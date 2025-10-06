IRG Vows Tough Response to Gulf Threats

By Staff, Agencies

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], Major General Mohammad Pakpour, says the IRG Navy's forces are fully prepared to give a decisive response to any threatening move by the enemy in the Gulf or on its islands.

Major Pakpour made the remarks during a visit to the combat-operational units of the IRG Navy in the Gulf islands.

“If the enemies make any [threatening] move in the sea and on the islands, they will receive a firm response,” he said.

He added that operational units stationed in the Gulf have high combat readiness.

“As the Armed Forces brought the Zionist [regime] and the United States to their knees during the 12-day imposed war, if the enemies carry out any [threatening] move in the sea or on the islands, the IRG Navy will respond with full readiness,” Pakpour reiterated.

The IRG chief emphasized that the enemy is afraid of the Iranian forces’ moral power and courage.

Iranian forces targeted military and intelligence sites in the occupied territories after "Israel" launched a blatant act of aggression against Iran on June 13, with the green light from the United States.