Lecornu Forms Cabinet as France Faces Political Strains

By Staff, Agencies

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu on Sunday announced key members of his new government, ending weeks of uncertainty following his appointment last month.

Former Industry Minister Roland Lescure, a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron and past contender for prime minister, has been appointed finance and economy minister, replacing Eric Lombard. He steps into the role amid tense budget talks for next year.

In a surprising move, Bruno Le Maire, the former economy minister who left politics last year, returns to government as armed forces minister, a role Lecornu himself held before his promotion.

Overall, Lecornu’s Cabinet includes a few new faces, reflecting the continuity of Macron’s centrist political forces despite Lecornu being the president’s fifth prime minister in less than two years.

Several key ministers from Macron’s previous governments remain, including former PMs Élisabeth Borne and Manuel Valls, as well as Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin, and Budget Minister Amélie de Montchalin.

Bruno Retailleau, the hardline leader of the conservative Les Républicains, will continue as interior minister. Fellow conservatives Annie Genevard and Rachida Dati remain as agriculture and culture ministers, respectively.

An individual close to Lecornu, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Politico that junior ministers would be named after the prime minister addresses parliament for the first time on Tuesday.

At 39, Lecornu takes over after François Bayrou was ousted in a no-confidence vote. Tasked with pushing through a leaner budget, he offered a key concession Friday, vowing not to use a contentious constitutional tool to bypass a parliamentary vote.

The former armed forces minister has shown openness to major budget concessions for the Socialist Party’s support, while also working to keep Les Républicains on board.

However, the mission faced early turbulence as Retailleau warned his support wasn’t guaranteed, demanding clear commitments on economic and immigration policy.

“The composition of the government does not reflect the promised break,” Retailleau posted on X, adding that he would convene an emergency meeting of his party’s strategic board.

The real issue isn’t just Les Républicains’ role in government, but the balance within the ruling coalition, said a Retailleau advisor anonymously, adding that the shift toward Macron’s Renaissance party feels out of step with the current moment.