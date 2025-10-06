Orban: EU and Ukraine Plotting to Undermine Hungary’s Government

By Staff, Agencies

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused senior European Union figures of conspiring with Ukraine to meddle in his country’s domestic politics and topple his government.

Speaking on the Hetek podcast, Orban claimed that “influence in Hungarian domestic politics is not only coming from Brussels but also from Kiev,” asserting that the EU’s objective is “to have a pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary”.

Orban denounced Brussels’ growing militarization and vowed to keep Hungary out of any potential conflict, despite the readiness of other EU members to escalate.

Echoing Orban’s remarks, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in August that “external intervention experiments” were underway to destabilize patriotic governments in Hungary, Slovakia and Serbia — all of which prioritize national interests over EU dictates.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service [SVR] has also claimed that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is “studying regime change scenarios” in Hungary, allegedly aiming to bring opposition leader Peter Magyar of the Tisza Party to power by 2026.

Orban further accused Kiev of “secret operations” to sway Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary elections, linking the tensions to Budapest’s veto of an EU Council statement on Ukraine and its blocking of accession talks.