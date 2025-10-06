Yemen Hits ’Israeli’ Key Targets in Occupied Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] have claimed responsibility for launching a new “hypersonic ballistic missile” attack against sensitive targets deep inside the "Israeli"-occupied territories in support of the besieged Palestinian people in Gaza.

Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said in a televised statement aired by al-Masirah TV on Sunday that Yemeni forces struck sensitive targets in the occupied city of al-Quds with a multi-warhead Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

He noted that the operation could successfully achieve its desired objectives.

The missile attack reportedly caused widespread panic among illegal settlers, pushing thousands of them to seek refuge in bomb shelters.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces are monitoring the status quo in Gaza in light of recent developments. They reiterate that — with Allah's help and in coordination with the Resistance Front — are keeping a watchful eye on the situation, particularly those related to halting the Zionist aggression and lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip,” Saree said.

The Yemeni military spokesperson vowed that his nation would continue to launch missile attacks against "Israel" until “the war and blockade on Gaza end.”

Amid the worsening Gaza war since October 2023, the YAF launched a maritime blockade to block military supplies to "Israeli"-occupied areas and called on the world to address Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Concurrently, they conducted multiple missile and drone attacks on key targets located in the "Israeli"-occupied regions, demonstrating their support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

The YAF have stated unequivocally that they will continue their operations until "Israel" puts an end to its ground and aerial assaults in Gaza.