Trump Warns Hamas to Surrender or Face Obliteration

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump escalated tensions by warning that Hamas will face “complete obliteration” if it refuses to relinquish power in Gaza.

He made his remark to CNN as he continues to push a controversial ceasefire plan lacking broad support.

“Complete Obliteration!” Trump told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a text message when asked what would happen if Hamas insists on remaining in control of Gaza.

Tapper questioned Trump on Hamas’ response to his 20-point ceasefire proposal, referencing remarks by Senator Lindsey Graham, who claimed the group had effectively rejected the plan by demanding “no disarmament, keeping Gaza under Palestinian control, and tying captive release to negotiations.”

“Is he wrong?” Tapper asked.

Trump replied, “We will find out. Only time will tell!!!” and added that he expects to know “soon” whether Hamas is genuinely committed to peace.

When asked whether "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fully supports ending the bombing campaign in Gaza and backing Trump’s broader peace vision, the president responded simply, “Yes on Bibi.”

Trump expressed optimism that his ceasefire proposal will soon take shape, stating he is “working hard” to make it happen.

In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote: “I appreciate that 'Israel' has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the [Hostage] release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed."

"Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, FAST. Everyone will be treated fairly!”, he went on to say.

The president framed the pause as an opportunity that must be seized immediately, stressing both urgency and accountability in his post.

Earlier, Axios reported on an interaction between US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu, citing a US official with knowledge of the call.

Netanyahu had reportedly told Trump, "This is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn't mean anything." His comments came after Hamas' positive response to Trump's proposed plan, prompting a scold from Trump.

On his part, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the war on Gaza has not yet ended, even as "Israel" and Hamas both agreed to certain elements of Trump’s plan for the territory.

"Israel" spokesperson Orna Edelberg Kasher reportedly announced that an "Israeli" negotiating team will depart for Egypt to discuss the details surrounding the release of "Israeli" captives.

Kasher claimed the negotiations are expected to begin on Monday, adding that “there is currently no ceasefire in Gaza, but rather a temporary pause in certain strikes,” according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, said that the continued "Israeli" bombardment and massacres against the Palestinian people in Gaza expose Netanyahu’s false claims of reducing military operations against civilians.

The statement says "Israeli" forces continue brutal attacks across Gaza, martyring 70 Palestinians, including women and children, in a “bloody escalation” exposing the occupation’s deceit.

Hamas again urged the international, Arab, and Islamic communities to act swiftly to protect Palestinians and pressure for an end to the genocide and starvation in Gaza.

The movement also urged people worldwide to step up solidarity with Palestinians and pressure the occupation to stop its genocide and collective punishment.