From Med Beds to Sombreros: Trump’s Bizarre Acts Spark Concern

By Staff, Agencies

Donald Trump’s recent online posts and public appearances have sparked concern among lawmakers, military officials, and observers, as the former president shares bizarre AI videos, confusing statements, and unusual public remarks.

"To many observers, both in the US and abroad, Donald Trump has been behaving strangely recently. Especially online," wrote Adam Gabbatt, a writer and presenter for Guardian US based in New York, in a stirring analysis.

Last week, Trump shared an AI video of Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero with mariachi music, drawing backlash from Hispanic groups who called it “racist” and “dangerous.” He doubled down with a second clip of himself in a sombrero playing guitar behind Jeffries.

Trump also shared an AI video promoting “med bed hospitals,” claiming all Americans would soon get access to advanced healing tech.

The concept of “med beds” is widely regarded as a rightwing conspiracy theory, and the post raised questions about whether Trump truly believed the video depicted him or his government issuing such cards.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump’s post, saying he simply shared and deleted it, adding that he’s “transparent” and enjoys sharing memes and videos — calling it “refreshing” to have such an open president.

Trump’s odd behavior has also shown up in public speeches. During a recent talk on autism grants, he confused experts with rambling remarks like, “Nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen.”

He has also confused countries in public remarks, previously mixing up Albania and Armenia when discussing a peace deal with Azerbaijan.

Even when addressing current events, Trump’s social media posts have been erratic. After a shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan, he wrote: “The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do.”

Hours later, Trump posted a video flaunting gold fixtures in the White House, boasting, “Best Oval Office ever” and claiming foreign leaders “freak out” over its 24-karat decor.

At a meeting with military commanders in Virginia, Trump made erratic remarks, claiming Biden “falls down stairs every day” and saying, “America is respected again as a country.”

In a rambling speech, Trump mocked past presidents for falling on stairs, saying he walks slowly to avoid the same fate. He criticized Obama for “bopping” down stairs, adding, “I had zero respect for him as a president,” and warned, “It only takes once” for a fall to define a legacy.

Trump warned major cities like San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles are “very unsafe” and vowed to fix them “one by one,” even suggesting some could be used as training grounds for the military.

Trump’s speech sparked concern from former military leaders and lawmakers. Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey called him “incoherent” and “meandering.” In Congress, Rep. Madeleine Dean told Speaker Mike Johnson, “The president is unhinged.” Johnson replied, “Well, a lot of folks on your side are too.”