Syrian National Bloc Rejects 2025 Elections as Unconstitutional

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian National Bloc [SNB] condemned the ongoing Syrian parliamentary elections as "illegitimate" and "unconstitutional", asserting that the vote lacks freedom, transparency, and credibility, failing to represent the Syrian people's will.

In its statement, the bloc asserted that it remains on its stance that the upcoming Syrian parliamentary elections are "illegal" and "unconstitutional", as they are being conducted lacking the most basic conditions for a free election.

The bloc said the elections lack transparency and credibility, excluding key regions and failing to reflect the will of all Syrians—warning they could pave the way for the country's partition.

The SNB stressed that today's events ignore Syrians’ hopes for a just, lawful state, instead reinforcing power monopolies, excluding patriots, and repeating a system seen as morally and legally illegitimate.

The Syrian National Bloc reaffirmed its commitment to building a democratic, pluralistic state based on human rights and rule of law, with power rooted in free, UN-supervised elections that include all Syrians, rejecting any political process that masks dictatorship.

The Syrian National Bloc called for a genuine, UN-backed Syrian-led political process, aiming for inclusive governance, a new constitution, and UN-supervised elections within 18 months, in line with UNSC Resolution 2254.

The SNB stressed that a neutral political, security, and legal environment must be in place before any legitimate political process to ensure fair participation and restore public trust.

Concluding its statement, the bloc urged all national forces to unite behind a legitimate, comprehensive political path to achieve a peaceful transition to a state rooted in citizenship, freedom, and dignity—key demands of the Syrian people.