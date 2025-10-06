Trump Blasts Netanyahu Over Gaza Deal: “You’re Always So F***ing Negative”

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dismissing Hamas’ response to the Gaza peace plan, according to Axios.

Sources told the outlet that Trump phoned Netanyahu on Friday after Hamas announced its agreement to release hostages under a US-brokered proposal. While Trump viewed the development as “good news,” Netanyahu downplayed it, telling the president “this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything”.

“I don’t know why you’re always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it,” Trump fired back, according to a US official cited by Axios.

Despite Netanyahu’s aides later insisting the two leaders were “totally aligned,” sources described the conversation as “contentious,” with Trump said to be “annoyed” by the Israeli leader’s tone.

Trump has repeatedly urged “Israel” to halt its airstrikes in Gaza, calling for the release of all remaining hostages within 72 hours of a temporary Israeli withdrawal “to the agreed-upon line”.

West Jerusalem has accepted the prisoner swap framework but has yet to publicly address Trump’s demand for a suspension of air raids. Indirect ceasefire talks between the "Israeli" entity and Hamas are expected to begin in Egypt on Monday.