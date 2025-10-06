Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Trump Blasts Netanyahu Over Gaza Deal: “You’re Always So F***ing Negative”

Trump Blasts Netanyahu Over Gaza Deal: “You’re Always So F***ing Negative”
folder_openUnited States access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump reportedly lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for dismissing Hamas’ response to the Gaza peace plan, according to Axios.

Sources told the outlet that Trump phoned Netanyahu on Friday after Hamas announced its agreement to release hostages under a US-brokered proposal. While Trump viewed the development as “good news,” Netanyahu downplayed it, telling the president “this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn’t mean anything”.

“I don’t know why you’re always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it,” Trump fired back, according to a US official cited by Axios.

Despite Netanyahu’s aides later insisting the two leaders were “totally aligned,” sources described the conversation as “contentious,” with Trump said to be “annoyed” by the Israeli leader’s tone.

Trump has repeatedly urged “Israel” to halt its airstrikes in Gaza, calling for the release of all remaining hostages within 72 hours of a temporary Israeli withdrawal “to the agreed-upon line”.

West Jerusalem has accepted the prisoner swap framework but has yet to publicly address Trump’s demand for a suspension of air raids. Indirect ceasefire talks between the "Israeli" entity and Hamas are expected to begin in Egypt on Monday.

Israel UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump Blasts Netanyahu Over Gaza Deal: “You’re Always So F***ing Negative”

Trump Blasts Netanyahu Over Gaza Deal: “You’re Always So F***ing Negative”

2 hours ago
From Med Beds to Sombreros: Trump’s Bizarre Acts Spark Concern

From Med Beds to Sombreros: Trump’s Bizarre Acts Spark Concern

3 hours ago
Trump Warns Hamas to Surrender or Face Obliteration

Trump Warns Hamas to Surrender or Face Obliteration

4 hours ago
Trump Calls US Strikes on Venezuelan Boats “An Act of Kindness”

Trump Calls US Strikes on Venezuelan Boats “An Act of Kindness”

5 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-10-2025 Hour: 05:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot