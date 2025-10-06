Sayyed Suhail Al-Husseini… The Secretary General’s Companion

By Latifa Al-Husseini

It is no easy task for any journalist to trace the life of a jihadi leader who devoted his years, quietly and in the shadows, to the path of Wilayah and to championing the oppressed. His name was never in the spotlight—rather, he was a secret among the many secrets of serving Islam, its banner, and the road of resistance against the arrogant, the tyrants, and the occupiers.

He is Sayyed Suhail al-Husseini, or “Sayyed Ahmad” as everyone in the party used to call him. A model of leadership embodying every meaning of sincerity, selflessness, loyalty, humility, integrity, and piety. From his early days in the old neighborhoods of Burj al-Barajneh to his later years as a close aide to the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the marks of honesty and righteousness defined his character.

Awareness From an Early Age

From an early age, signs of awareness were evident in Sayyed Ahmad. The spiritual awakening that swept through Burj al-Barajneh in the 1970s and early 1980s may have had the greatest influence, along with his companions of that era—the first founders of the resistance movement and Hezbollah’s organization, graduates of the mosques, in line with the principle set by Imam Khomeini: “Your mosques are your fortresses”.

Hajj Imad, the First Companion

It was a formative era in the early life of the resistance. During this period, Sayyed Ahmad came to know the great jihadi leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh [Hajj Radwan], and the two became inseparable. Gradually, their circle of comrades grew, until it came to include the entire nucleus of the resistance. The caravan of “adventurers” set out on a journey of sacrifice, defense, and confrontation against the might of the Zionists.

After the founding stage, and throughout every phase, Sayyed Suhail worked on many files. But his direct organizational collaboration with Hajj Radwan extended from 2000 until 2008—the year of [Mughniyeh’s] martyrdom. Thereafter, he was entrusted with logistics and appointed as an aide to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah. With him, logistical work shifted from its traditional meaning to one that matched the standards of regular armies, incorporating scientific, technical, and technological advancements to serve the mujahideen.

Immense Responsibilities

Over time, his responsibilities only grew. The challenges of the resistance and its needs placed increasing pressures on Sayyed Ahmad, as a key aide within the highest leadership team responsible for numerous jihadi units simultaneously. Moreover, the circumstances Lebanon faced in recent years—particularly the economic crisis—required Sayyed Ahmad to focus his efforts on achieving self-sufficiency for the resistance’s environment. He gave special attention to certain production projects in this regard.

Nobility and a Clear Conscience

Everyone who knew Sayyed Ahmad closely speaks of his noble conduct and high level of piety and faith. His principles were inseparable from his actions. He maintained a steady devotional program that neither responsibilities nor hardships could disrupt. According to those familiar with him, his guiding principle in worldly affairs was to keep his conscience clear of any blemish or claim, out of fear of God and in preparation for the Day of Judgment.

What stood out most, especially when planning any major project tied to the movement and its honorable community, was his vow to recite blessings upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad one million times—a staggering number that might seem beyond comprehension. Yet, in Sayyed Ahmad’s reckoning, this vow was fulfilled and realized across three projects he helped bring to completion.

Brotherhood

With regard to the mujahideen under his supervision, one of his aides recounts how Sayyed Ahmad was always keen on strengthening their bond with the Quran, urging them to recite it regularly—especially during the month of Ramadan. He organized Quranic sessions and personally took part in them despite his busy schedule, even giving lessons in Quranic exegesis and the Prophet’s biography for those in attendance.

Sayyed Ahmad’s distinguished character also shone through in the way he treated his brothers and the cadres who accompanied him on his path. He never dealt with the mujahideen in the units he led as though they were second-class—merely subordinates to receive orders. Instead, he built his relationships with them on the basis of brotherhood.

One of his aides recalls an incident that reveals Sayyed Ahmad’s humanity. The workload at the time was overwhelming—so heavy that it would normally take several people an entire day to complete. His aide, exhausted, explained: “The correspondence is massive, Sayyed. Give me some time to finish it and get your signature, but I’ll need to leave early so I can return the day after tomorrow for my shift.” Without hesitation, Sayyed Ahmad insisted that his aide leave immediately. He himself completed the paperwork, signed it in the morning, and took the man’s shift, telling him: “May God grant you health—let it be as we agreed!” A gesture only a leader like Sayyed Ahmad would make.

The Strong Believer Is Better than the Weak Believer

For Sayyed Ahmad, education and culture were central goals. Since childhood, he found joy in reading. Even at the age of ten, he would save up his pocket money to buy the well-known Al-Arabi magazine. As he grew older, the jihadi leader went on to earn a Master’s degree in Islamic Philosophy, and then pursued ten years of study in ‘irfan and creed under the guidance of Professor Sayyed Bassam Murtada.

One of his aides still recalls a conversation that revealed another facet of this leader’s character. In that meeting, Sayyed Ahmad asked the young man about his university studies. When the aide said he was preparing for a postgraduate degree, Sayyed Ahmad looked at him with affection and said: “Excellent—for the strong believer is better than the weak believer”. He then asked about the topic of his thesis, how he was framing the questions and addressing them, and what methodology he was following. He guided him with advice, serving as a mentor on the path of knowledge. What impressed the young man most, however, was the depth of Sayyed Ahmad’s own knowledge and the breadth of his understanding of the subject.

Gaining the Secretary General’s Approval and His Final Will

It is said that Sayyed Ahmad was renowned for his approach to complex matters and even difficult personalities. He could decode their ways and find a path to engage with them—especially those who worked alongside him. In his final days, he appeared detached from worldly concerns. For him, the most important thing was a clear conscience, but above all, he was devoted to the Secretary General and sought to earn his approval. He never hesitated to carry out any task entrusted to him. Even while enduring illness and fatigue, Sayyed Ahmad completed his duties without delay or hindrance. His selflessness was recognized by the Secretary General, who insisted that his aide not be relieved of any responsibility, no matter how difficult, respecting Sayyed Ahmad’s wishes.

In his will, Sayyed Ahmad’s attachment to the Secretary General is evident. He addressed him, saying:

“I was honored to serve you and to sit by your side. Your material and moral favors have encompassed me, and I could never have dreamed or hoped to receive such. I ask your forgiveness, and if I may be bold, I hope you will pray for me and intercede on my behalf on the Day of Judgment, and that you will ask the Wali [the Imam]—and God knows how much I love him—to pray for me and intercede for me, so that I may be encompassed by the care of the Master of the Time (may God hasten his reappearance). My master, even if I lived a thousand years, I would wish to remain in your service all my life, regardless of circumstances. I have always prayed that my life and my family’s life be taken so that yours may be long. I have always prayed to be worthy of your satisfaction… I fall ill so you do not, I bear fatigue so you do not. You have shown me what loyalty truly is and taught me what I did not know of the family of Muhammad—their rank and their role. I do not know how to thank you except to hope that your reward is the satisfaction of Lady Fatima [AS]. My master, there are many mujahideen who deserve special recognition, but as for this servant, he does not belong to that rank or group; do not feel obligated to go to extreme lengths or create difficulty for yourselves or others on my account. Fulfilling the minimum required by proper etiquette is enough. If I regret anything in this world, it is that I have parted from you and am no longer in your service. Otherwise, there is nothing in this world worthy of regret”.

Ten days separated the martyrdom of the Secretary General and his aide, Sayyed Ahmad. On October 7, 2024, a strike in the Kokodi neighborhood claimed the lives of Sayyed Ahmad, his son Sayyed Reda, and his wife, as well as his nephew and his wife. History, it seems, reunited the Secretary-General and his devoted aide one last time. On that day, the Secretary-General’s trust was laid to rest, and on the same day, Sayyed Ahmad followed him. It was fate’s decree, granting a noble and honorable conclusion to the lives of two righteous servants.