Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Inside a US Government Shutdown

Inside a US Government Shutdown
folder_openUnited States access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographic by Abir Qanso

When Congress fails to pass a budget, the US government enters a partial shutdown—halting many federal services, sending workers home without pay, and slowing the economy until funding is restored.

Inside a US Government Shutdown

 

government shutdown DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Inside a US Government Shutdown

Inside a US Government Shutdown

one hour ago
The Legendary Epic: The Battle of the Mighty in Numbers

The Legendary Epic: The Battle of the Mighty in Numbers

9 days ago
Erasing Gaza’s History: “Israel’s” War on Cultural Heritage

Erasing Gaza’s History: “Israel’s” War on Cultural Heritage

12 days ago
Bahman Bagheri: Iran’s New Drone Aircraft Carrier

Bahman Bagheri: Iran’s New Drone Aircraft Carrier

17 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-10-2025 Hour: 05:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot