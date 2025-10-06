’Israeli’ Drone Strike Martyrs 2 Civilians in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" drone strike hit a civilian vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Zebdine on Monday, killing a man and his wife and injuring another person, per media reports.

The attack, which targeted a car in Nabatieh District, marks another violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and of the November 2024 ceasefire agreement.

"Israeli" jets also bombed the heights overlooking Zghrin in the Hermel region, according to various reports from the area.

Despite the truce, "Israeli" forces continue to carry out air, sea, and ground attacks across southern Lebanon, hitting residential areas and farmland.

The UN says 103 civilians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect, with more than 80,000 people displaced and hundreds of schools and hospitals damaged.

The latest strike comes amid deepening US involvement in Lebanon’s security affairs. Last week, Reuters revealed that Washington approved $230 million in conditional aid to Lebanese forces — a move widely criticized in Beirut as political interference and a breach of sovereignty.