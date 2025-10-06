’Israeli’ Strikes Kill Seven in Gaza Despite Trump’s Halt Order

By Staff, Agencies

Despite US President Donald Trump’s directive to stop all assaults, "Israeli" forces continued air and artillery attacks across the Gaza Strip on Monday, killing seven Palestinians and wounding many others, according to medical sources.

Witnesses said "Israeli" strikes targeted areas near al-Rum School in Gaza City’s Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, injuring several civilians, including children.

Gaza health officials also reported that occupation troops shot and killed three Palestinians seeking aid near the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) zone.

The Government Media Office said "Israel" carried out 131 air and artillery strikes across Gaza over a 48-hour period between October 4 and 5, killing 94 civilians — 61 of them in Gaza City alone.

Rescue teams continue to recover bodies from destroyed residential buildings in Tal al-Hawa, the Shati refugee camp, and the Nassr area.

Gaza’s civil defense reported that dozens were killed overnight as "Israeli" forces intensified their offensive to seize Gaza City.

Hospitals, already overwhelmed and short on fuel, reported another death from malnutrition, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths to 460, including 154 children.

Since famine conditions were declared on August 22, at least 182 people — among them 39 children — have died from hunger.

The United Nations has warned that one in five babies in Gaza is now born prematurely or underweight.