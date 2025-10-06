Swiss Aid Activists Claim Mistreatment After Deportation from “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Nine members of the Gaza aid flotilla returned to Switzerland on Sunday after being deported by “Israel,” alleging they were subjected to “inhumane detention conditions” while in custody, according to the group Waves of Freedom.

The flotilla, which included 19 Swiss nationals — among them former Geneva mayor Rémy Pagani — was intercepted by "Israeli" forces on Wednesday while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Detainees claimed they faced sleep deprivation, insufficient food and water, and physical abuse, including being kicked and locked in cages. Some have reportedly begun hunger strikes.

“Israeli” authorities denied the allegations, saying detainees’ rights were “fully upheld” and that “no physical force was used.”

The Swiss Embassy in "Tel Aviv" confirmed it had visited the ten remaining detained nationals and said all were “in relatively good health” while efforts continue to secure their release.