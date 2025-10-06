Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation Amid Deepening Political Crisis

Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation Amid Deepening Political Crisis
folder_openEurope... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

France’s political turmoil intensified Monday after President Emmanuel Macron accepted Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s resignation, just hours after unveiling a new cabinet, the Élysée confirmed.

Lecornu, appointed last month, stepped down following backlash over a largely unchanged cabinet lineup and mounting discontent with planned austerity measures.

He had promised to restore a democratic vote on the next budget, but his sudden departure has thrown that pledge, and the country’s fiscal roadmap, into uncertainty.

 

Tasked with passing France’s 2026 budget amid record debt and a divided parliament, Lecornu becomes the third prime minister in two years to exit over fiscal disputes.

His departure throws Macron’s economic agenda into uncertainty and highlights the growing instability plaguing French politics as the government struggles to win parliamentary backing for its reforms.

resignation france prime minister EmmanuelMacron

Comments

  1. Related News
Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation Amid Deepening Political Crisis

Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation Amid Deepening Political Crisis

5 hours ago
Russia, Venezuela Slam US Strike On Caribbean Ship

Russia, Venezuela Slam US Strike On Caribbean Ship

10 hours ago
Orban: EU and Ukraine Plotting to Undermine Hungary’s Government

Orban: EU and Ukraine Plotting to Undermine Hungary’s Government

13 hours ago
Lecornu Forms Cabinet as France Faces Political Strains

Lecornu Forms Cabinet as France Faces Political Strains

13 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 06-10-2025 Hour: 07:08 Beirut Timing

whatshot