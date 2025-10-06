Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation Amid Deepening Political Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

France’s political turmoil intensified Monday after President Emmanuel Macron accepted Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s resignation, just hours after unveiling a new cabinet, the Élysée confirmed.

Lecornu, appointed last month, stepped down following backlash over a largely unchanged cabinet lineup and mounting discontent with planned austerity measures.

He had promised to restore a democratic vote on the next budget, but his sudden departure has thrown that pledge, and the country’s fiscal roadmap, into uncertainty.

Tasked with passing France’s 2026 budget amid record debt and a divided parliament, Lecornu becomes the third prime minister in two years to exit over fiscal disputes.

His departure throws Macron’s economic agenda into uncertainty and highlights the growing instability plaguing French politics as the government struggles to win parliamentary backing for its reforms.