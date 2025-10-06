Family Seeks Answers Over South African Ambassador’s Death in Paris

By Staff, Agencies

The family of the late South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, is demanding clarity over the circumstances of his death in Paris, as arrangements are finalized for the repatriation of his body to South Africa.

Mthethwa, 58, died after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris on October 2.

The cause of his fall remains unclear, prompting ongoing investigations by French authorities in coordination with South African law enforcement.

On Friday, Acting Minister of Police Professor Firoz Cachalia confirmed that a five-member South African delegation, led by Major General Maqhashalala—the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection in the Western Cape—has been deployed to France to assist in the investigation and support the family’s quest for answers.

Speaking from Mthethwa’s home in Kwambonambi, his brother-in-law Khulekani Buthelezi said the family welcomes the collaborative effort, emphasizing the need for a thorough and transparent process.

“We just want answers so we can have closure on this chapter,” he said, adding that the family appreciated the government’s intervention.

Buthelezi described the emotional toll of the tragedy, noting that Mthethwa’s widow is being supported by relatives during this difficult time. “Family helps a lot, as difficult as it is for my sister,” he said.

The repatriation of Mthethwa’s body has faced logistical delays, though the family was informed that it could be completed by Tuesday, pending the results of an autopsy.

Family spokesperson and former Deputy Finance Minister Sifiso Buthelezi confirmed that French police have visited Mthethwa’s official residence to brief his widow and return his personal belongings.

Mthethwa, a veteran ANC politician and former minister of sports, arts, and culture, had served as ambassador to France since 2024. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through South Africa’s diplomatic and political circles.