Lula Urges Trump to Lift Tariffs and Sanctions in Bid to Restore US–Brazil Ties

By Staff, Agencies

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has urged US President Donald Trump to roll back trade surcharges on Brazilian goods and lift sanctions targeting Brazilian officials, as part of efforts to repair strained relations between the two countries.

In a 30-minute phone call on Monday, described by Brasília as “friendly”, the two leaders reportedly reminisced about their earlier “good chemistry” during last month’s UN General Assembly in New York.

According to Lula, the conversation focused on reversing punitive US measures and rebuilding economic cooperation. The Brazilian president stressed that Brazil is one of only three G20 nations where the US maintains a trade surplus, arguing that the 40 percent tariff on domestic products was “unjustified” and should be scrapped.

Lula said he also pressed Trump to revoke sanctions against Brazilian officials, including the travel ban imposed on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and his wife. “I see our direct contact as an opportunity to restore the 201-year-old friendly relations between the two largest democracies in the West,” Lula said on X, emphasizing reconciliation over confrontation.

The two leaders agreed to appoint top negotiators to address the disputes. Trump named Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead Washington’s team, while Lula designated Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad to represent Brazil.

Both sides also expressed interest in holding an in-person meeting soon. Lula proposed a sit-down during the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Malaysia and renewed his invitation for Trump to attend COP30 in the Amazonian city of Belém.

Trump is expected to travel to Malaysia as part of a wider Asian tour that includes Japan and South Korea, though his attendance at the ASEAN Summit has yet to be confirmed.