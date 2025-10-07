Iran’s UN Envoy Denounces US–“Israeli” Aggression as a Grave Violation of Int’l Law

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has forcefully condemned the recent acts of aggression committed by the United States and “Israel” against Iran and its nuclear facilities, calling them flagrant violations of the UN Charter, international law, and humanitarian principles.

Speaking before the 80th session of the UN General Assembly’s Second Committee, Ambassador Iravani warned that the situation in West Asia has reached an extremely dangerous stage as a result of the interventionist and militaristic policies of extra-regional powers, coupled with what he described as “‘Israel’s’ ongoing genocide in Gaza”.

Opening his address, Iravani congratulated the newly elected Chair of the Second Committee and aligned Iran’s position with that of Iraq, which spoke on behalf of the Group of 77 and China. He cited the urgent appeals voiced by world leaders during the General Assembly for unified action on global challenges, including climate change, sustainable development and reform of international financial governance.

“Development cannot be pursued in isolation,” the Iranian envoy emphasized. “It requires stability, solidarity, cooperation and equitable access to resources”.

Iravani criticized developed countries for failing to meet their financial obligations and for neglecting the principles of multilateralism, arguing that such failures have stalled global development and widened inequality. He warned that surging military expenditures are diverting critical resources away from vital social and economic priorities, deepening hardship in many parts of the world.

Turning to the Middle East, Iravani attributed the region’s persistent instability to the “interventionist policies of external powers” and to the “‘Israeli’ entity’s genocidal war on Gaza”. He condemned the recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities—carried out by “Israel” with US backing—as “acts of naked aggression that violate international law and threaten international peace and security”.

“These attacks not only breach the UN Charter,” Iravani declared, “but also undermine the global non-proliferation regime and erode trust among nations”.

He went on to denounce the use of unilateral coercive measures by certain states, calling them “a direct assault on human rights and a major obstacle to legitimate trade, finance and development”. Such measures, he warned, disproportionately harm vulnerable populations, particularly women and children.

On domestic priorities, the ambassador highlighted Iran’s focus on strengthening public health, enhancing social welfare, and eradicating poverty. He also stressed the importance of confronting environmental threats, including rising temperatures, drought, and water scarcity—issues that have become critical in West Asia.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to international cooperation, Iravani underscored that “unilateralism threatens the very foundations of peace, stability and development, and must be firmly rejected”. He urged the global community to embrace multilateralism and collective action under the central framework of the United Nations.

“I thank you for your attention,” the ambassador concluded, calling for renewed global solidarity to confront the intertwined crises facing the world today.