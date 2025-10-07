How the Second Anniversary of October 7 Revealed Hypocrisy, Horror and the Humanity of Palestine

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – The world’s biggest prison finally broke open—and the reaction exposed the moral bankruptcy of our age.

For decades, Gaza was not just occupied—it was caged. Two million Palestinians lived in the world’s largest open-air prison, their movements restricted, their economy strangled, their humanity denied. The international community watched in silence as the dream of Palestinian statehood dissolved into hopelessness.

The final betrayal came not from “Israel” but from the region itself. The “Abraham Accords”—through which Arab states such as the UAE and Bahrain normalized relations with “Israel”—signaled that the Palestinian cause had been abandoned. With every diplomatic door closed, desperation became the only language left.

On October 7, 2023, that desperation reached a breaking point. Palestinian resistance fighters launched a surprise commando-style offensive into “Israel”, a shocking eruption after years of suffocating siege. But what followed was far worse. The operation became the long-awaited pretext for what “Israel’s” political and military establishment had prepared: a full-scale campaign of destruction aimed at breaking Gaza—and its people—forever.

Gaza: A Methodical Erasure

In the weeks that followed, “Israel” unleashed one of the most devastating military offensives of the 21st century. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International documented indiscriminate bombings, mass civilian deaths and the systematic leveling of hospitals, schools and refugee camps.

By late 2024, Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported more than 40,000 Palestinians martyred—most of them women and children. As of September 2025, that number has climbed beyond 67,000. Entire neighborhoods vanished beneath rubble. Médecins Sans Frontières declared that its teams were “witnessing a genocide unfold before their eyes,” and accused Western governments of “moral bankruptcy”.

The United Nations Commission of Inquiry confirmed what much of the world already knew: “Israel” had committed genocide in Gaza, holding its political and military leadership responsible. Hospitals turned into morgues, diseases spread and infants starved as food and medicine were blocked. UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese condemned the “weaponization of humanitarian aid” as a deliberate policy to control the survival of an entire people.

The Two-Faced World: Words, Weapons and Rhetoric

The second anniversary of October 7 exposes the hollowness of global morality. Western capitals that speak endlessly of human rights continued to arm “Israel” while urging “restraint”. A CNN investigation revealed that the US transferred more than 15,000 precision-guided munitions since the war began, even as it blocked UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

At the UN General Assembly, smaller nations such as the Maldives called this complicity “the shame of the century”. But Washington and London doubled down, providing diplomatic and military cover.

Meanwhile, Arab and Islamic governments perfected the art of duplicity. Turkey’s President Erdoğan thundered that Hamas was a “liberation movement,” yet Ankara kept crucial energy trade with Tel Aviv. Saudi Arabia and Egypt maintained quiet intelligence cooperation, while the UAE expanded its economic partnership under the Abraham Accords. The world preached peace while fueling genocide.

A New Lens on Palestinian Humanity

And yet, something irreversible has changed. Two years of horror shattered propaganda and forced the world to see Palestinians not as caricatures of “terrorists”, but as human beings fighting for freedom.

The images of fathers carrying lifeless children, of women giving birth amid ruins, pierced through the noise. Young Palestinian journalists like Motaz Azaiza and Bisan Owda have become global voices, with their raw footage bypassing the filters of corporate media. Their courage helped spark the most significant anti-war movement since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Even in the United States, the narrative began to shift. A Washington Post survey in April 2025 found that 61 percent of Jewish Americans believe “Israel” committed war crimes, and 39 percent consider its actions genocidal. Public conscience is finally beginning to fracture the political silence.

For Palestinians, survival itself has become resistance. Each rebuilt tent, each whispered prayer over rubble, is an act of defiance—a refusal to disappear.

The Moral Mirror

The second anniversary of October 7 is not just a date—it is a mirror reflecting the world’s moral decay. It shows the brutality of “Israel,” the hypocrisy of Western powers, the betrayal of Arab regimes and the unbreakable humanity of Palestine.

For Americans who claim liberty and justice as national ideals, the question is inescapable: can a country that funds occupation abroad still claim moral authority at home?

History will not remember the speeches or the diplomatic caution. It will remember who supplied the bombs, who blocked the ceasefire and who stayed silent while Gaza burned.

October 7 did more than ignite a war—it stripped away illusions and revealed the world’s true face.