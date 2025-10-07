Ceasefire Talks on Gaza Kick Off in Sharm El-Sheikh

By Staff, Agencies

Indirect talks between the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas and the "Israeli" occupation have begun in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, kickstarting discussions on ways to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian side is reportedly seeking clear and binding guarantees for a ceasefire, given the "Israeli" occupation's consistent disengagement from previous agreements.

The movement's official response to Trump's proposal for a ceasefire agreed to the handover of all "Israeli" captives, as per the exchange framework outlined in the proposal, but it conditioned "other issues, concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, on a unified national position and in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions."

This closely follows an announcement by US President Donald Trump earlier on Sunday, declaring that "Israel" agreed to an initial withdrawal line in Gaza as part of ongoing negotiations toward a ceasefire in the territory.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said the proposal shared with Hamas calls for an immediate ceasefire, a captive exchange, and sets the stage for withdrawal, aiming to end what he called a "3,000-year catastrophe."

US President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday that negotiations for a ceasefire and captives' release in the Gaza Strip are nearing completion.

In a statement to Axios, Trump said he expects the deal to be finalized "within days" and described his direct involvement in pushing all parties, most notably "Israel" and Hamas, toward an agreement.