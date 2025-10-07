Iran Navy Chief: No Foreign Powers in Caspian Sea

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Iran’s Navy Rear Admiral Shahram confirmed that the Caspian Sea littoral states do not need foreign powers to ensure regional security.

The Iranian commander was on a visit to Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, where he plans to participate in a meeting of Caspian Sea naval commanders.

“The five littoral states of the Caspian Sea have established very good relations, and this year we have come to once again review new developments and implement them in practice.”

“The Caspian Sea is not a place where there is room for maneuvering by others,” he said.

The Iranian commander said all the Caspian Sea states share the objective of maintaining regional maritime security.

Security in the Caspian Sea, Shahram stated, can be achieved through the participation of its littoral countries, while ensuring a dynamic regional economy.

He said the Saint Petersburg meeting conveys the key message that the Caspian Sea states should decide on their own.

During his trip to Saint Petersburg, the Iranian commander is scheduled to meet with the navy chiefs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

The meeting of the Caspian Sea naval chiefs focuses on maritime security, joint military exercises, and countering smuggling, building on the 2018 Aktau Convention that defined territorial waters and resource rights.

The Caspian, vital for its $3 trillion energy reserves, remains a strategic hub as Iran and Russia expand military partnership.

In July, the naval forces of Iran and Russia staged a major three-day joint search-and-rescue drill in the Caspian Sea.

The CASAREX 2025 was held under the banner “Together for a Safe and Secure Caspian Sea.”