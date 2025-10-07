GSF Captain: ’Israel’ Weaker Than a Spider’s Web Despite Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Captain Mohammed Ali Mohiuddin, who navigated the Global Sumud Flotilla's Amsterdam ship, divulged the severe mistreatment that detained activists were subjected to at the hands of "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF], as well as plans for continued solidarity efforts to break the suffocating siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

According to the captain, the hijacking of the ship heading to Gaza was “one of the most horrific things imaginable” further stressing that the IOF provoked, verbally abused, and tortured activists after abducting and detaining them.

Three "Israeli" members closely monitored each activist, Mohiuddin said, revealing that while the IOF members were stationed in clean corridors, the detainees were forced into iron cages with dirt floors.

However, despite attempting to showcase force, Mohiuddin emphasized that the IOF members “are weaker than a spider's web and as cowardly as can be,” echoing the words of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Mohiuddin, who signed a deportation order to return to Tunisia swiftly, emphasized that the move was strategic and would allow him to begin preparations for a new flotilla aiming to challenge the ongoing blockade on Gaza.

He further confirmed ongoing coordination with European and international activists of various nationalities to organize new efforts by the Global Sumud Flotilla.

On October 2, the IOF seized the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining over 443 people from 47 countries. The flotilla was carrying aid to Gaza amid a months-long siege, sparking global outrage.

Activists on the mission revealed the severe mistreatment they endured in "Israeli" detention. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was reportedly humiliated and used as an example to others on the mission.

Ersin Celik, a Turkish journalist and participant in the Global Sumud Flotilla, told reporters that "they dragged little Greta [Thunberg] by her hair before our eyes, beat her, and forced her to kiss the 'Israeli' flag. They did everything imaginable to her, as a warning to others."

Nine members of the Gaza aid flotilla returned to Switzerland on Sunday after being deported by "Israel", with several reporting they endured “inhumane detention conditions” while in custody, according to the group representing them.

Detainees described sleep deprivation, a lack of food and water, and instances of being kicked, beaten, and locked in cages. Some of the activists have also reportedly begun hunger strikes.