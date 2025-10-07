UNICEF: “Nowhere Is Safe” for Gaza’s Children Amid “Israel’s” Genocidal War

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Children’s Fund [UNICEF] has issued a grave warning that “nowhere is safe” in the besieged Gaza Strip, as the “Israeli” entity continues its genocidal war against the Palestinian population.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder painted a harrowing picture of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, particularly for the youngest and most vulnerable. “Children are shaking under relentless airstrikes,” Elder said, describing the unbearable fear and trauma endured by Gaza’s children as bombardments continue without respite.

He highlighted that tens of thousands of children in Gaza City are suffering from severe psychological trauma, life-altering injuries and the loss of family members. “The logic imposed on children is both brutal and contradictory,” Elder remarked, warning that what is unfolding before the world’s eyes defies both humanity and reason.

Describing the desperate conditions in Al-Mawasi—now one of the most overcrowded places on Earth—Elder said families lack even the most basic necessities for survival. “You have shoeless children pushing their grandparents through rubble, amputee children struggling through the dust, and mothers carrying exhausted children with severe skin rashes,” he recounted.

Elder underscored that while many actors bear responsibility for the ongoing tragedy, “there remains a singular victim: Palestinian children”. He lamented, “Yesterday, today, and without meaningful action, tomorrow—it’s always the children who suffer”.

Reaffirming the obligations of international law, the UNICEF spokesperson stressed that evacuation orders cannot strip civilians of their protection. “The strength of international law doesn’t lie in paper, but in the resolve of member states to uphold it,” he said, calling on world governments to act decisively to halt the carnage.

Elder warned that the normalization of such suffering represents a moral collapse within the international community. “To accept this level of violence and deprivation as normal is to accept the destruction of our shared humanity,” he cautioned.

The humanitarian toll continues to mount. Since “Israel” launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, at least 460 Palestinians—including 154 children—have died of hunger due to the “Israeli” blockade. Overall, more than 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been martyred in the ongoing assault.

As UNICEF pleads for urgent global action, Elder’s words stand as both a warning and an indictment: without immediate intervention, Gaza’s children will continue to pay the ultimate price for the world’s inaction.