Merz: Germany Should Skip Eurovision If ‘Israel’ Is Out

By Staff, Agencies

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday Germany could withdraw from Eurovision 2026 if "Israel" is excluded. The organizers of the contest have been facing mounting pressure for a ban due to the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In an interview with ARD, Merz was asked whether Germany should voluntarily pull out of Eurovision in the event "Israel" is disinvited.

“I would support this,” he responded, adding, “I think it’s a scandal that this is even being discussed. 'Israel' has a place there.”

Germany is part of Eurovision’s so‑called ‘Big Five’ that contribute the most financially to the contest, along with France, Italy, Spain, and the UK.

While France has affirmed its participation regardless of "Israel’s" status, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland, and Slovenia have threatened to withdraw if the country is not banned.

Under mounting pressure, the European Broadcasting Union [EBU] announced plans last month for an unprecedented online vote in November that could determine whether "Israel" is expelled from Eurovision 2026.

In a letter to member broadcasters, EBU president Delphine Ernotte Cunci acknowledged the “unprecedented diversity of views” on the issue of "Israel’s" participation and said the vote would occur at an extraordinary general assembly.

"Israel’s" broadcaster KAN responded by voicing “hope that the Eurovision Song Contest will continue to maintain its cultural and apolitical character,” but warned that exclusion “could be a step with wide‑ranging implications.”

Though describing itself as “apolitical” the EBU banned Russia from the contest in 2022 following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned reprisals against artists, insisting that attempts to “cancel” Russian culture abroad will ultimately fail.

However, "Israel" has continued competing despite international concern about its actions in Gaza.

The 70th edition of Eurovision is slated to take place in Vienna, Austria, with the grand finale on May 16, 2026.