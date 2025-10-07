Maduro: Venezuela Foiled “False Flag” Plot Against US Embassy Amid Drug Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has stated that authorities thwarted a “false flag” operation targeting the US embassy in Caracas, intended to escalate tensions between Caracas and Washington over alleged drug trafficking.

Speaking on his weekly television program, Maduro said unnamed sources suggested that a local terrorist group attempted to plant explosives at the US diplomatic mission to aggravate the dispute with the United States. Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela’s dialogue delegation, added that Caracas had warned Washington of the “serious threat” posed by extremists who allegedly tried to place lethal explosives at the embassy.

“We have reinforced security measures at this diplomatic mission,” Rodriguez confirmed, noting that the embassy remains protected despite ongoing differences with the US government.

Relations between the two countries have been strained for years. Washington has made Venezuela a focal point in its fight against drug trafficking, despite most illicit drugs entering the United States originating from or passing through Mexico. Since 2019, Caracas and Washington severed formal diplomatic ties, leaving the US embassy largely deserted except for a few local staff.

Under the Trump administration, the US deployed warships and aircraft to the Caribbean, striking vessels off the Venezuelan coast suspected of carrying drugs to the United States. At least 21 people have reportedly died in these operations. Trump has claimed the strikes are preventing the flow of drugs into the US.

Maduro, however, asserts that Washington’s real goal is regime change. In response, Venezuela has deployed thousands of troops along land and maritime borders and expanded its civilian militia. The United States did not recognize Maduro’s 2024 re-election, instead supporting opposition figures including former senator Eduardo Gonzalez Urrutia and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Rumors have circulated that Machado may be sheltering at the US embassy, though her whereabouts remain unconfirmed.

Despite US sanctions and military pressure, Maduro has retained power with the backing of Venezuela’s military, rejecting Washington’s efforts to replace him.