Orban Rules Out Euro Adoption as EU Faces “Disintegration”

By Staff, Agencies

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has confirmed that Hungary will not adopt the euro, citing the European Union’s ongoing “disintegration” and internal crises.

In an interview with economic news site EconomX on Monday, Orban stated, “It will definitely not be on my agenda. The European Union is in trouble, in the process of disintegration, it is currently falling apart”.

He emphasized that he does not want Hungary’s economic future tied more closely to a faltering EU.

Orban has increasingly criticized Brussels in recent years, particularly over arms supplies to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the bloc’s perceived militarization.

He has vowed to veto Ukraine’s EU membership bid, arguing that it would harm the EU’s economy and embroil member states in the conflict with Russia.

Tensions have escalated amid Ukraine’s strikes on Russian energy facilities supplying landlocked Hungary.

Orban also accused Kiev and certain EU figures of attempting to influence Hungarian domestic politics to install a pro-Ukrainian government, a claim echoed by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service [SVR].

The agency stated that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is “seriously studying regime change scenarios” in Hungary due to Orban’s independent policy stance.