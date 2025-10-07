Trump Says Decision Made on Supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that he has already made a decision regarding the potential supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, but declined to disclose the specifics.

“I’ve sort of made a decision on that. I would have to ask the question where are they sending them,” Trump told journalists at the White House, adding, “I’m not looking to see escalation”.

Last month, US Vice President J.D. Vance revealed that the White House was considering providing Kiev with the missiles, which cost roughly $1.3 million each and have a range of 2,500km [1,550 miles], potentially putting Moscow and other distant targets within reach.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that supplying such weapons could severely damage US-Russia relations. He also claimed that Ukrainian forces would be unable to operate the sophisticated system without the “direct participation of American military personnel”.

Reports from Reuters, citing anonymous sources, suggested that the US is unlikely to supply Tomahawks, as current inventories are committed to the US Navy and other operational needs. The Financial Times also noted skepticism within Trump’s inner circle about whether the missiles would significantly alter battlefield dynamics.