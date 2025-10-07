Araghchi Blasts “Israel’s” Paid Propaganda Push Online

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the Zionist entity’s use of paid influencers to promote pro-“Israel” narratives online.

Araghchi cited reports that social media personalities are paid thousands of dollars per post as part of "Tel Aviv’s" coordinated digital campaign.

“We don't pay people to lie on social media. That's what 'Israel' does,” Araghchi said in a post on his X account on Monday night.

The Iranian FM has also attached a picture showing the headline of an article by Nick Cleveland-Stout published on September 30.

According to the article, titled “Influencers Are Being Paid $7K Per Post to Boost Pro-‘Israel’ Social Media Content”, the Zionist entity’s so-called prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has alluded to a cohort of "Israel’s" influencers.

“We have to fight back. How do we fight back? Our influencers. I think you should also talk to them if you have a chance, to that community, they are very important,” Netanyahu has said.

Being paid by the "Israeli" occupation entity to post on social media is also very lucrative, the article said, adding that these influencers are likely being paid around $7,000 per post on social media such as TikTok and Instagram on behalf of "Israel".

Further in his X post, Araghchi has reposted a message from Van Jones, an American political analyst and a CNN host, who has apologized for recent comments he made about the martyrs left by the "Israeli" war on Gaza.

After appearing Friday on Real Time with Bill Maher, during which he referred to online videos of dead babies lost their lives in Palestine as a massive “disinformation campaign” on behalf of Iran and Qatar, Jones apologized on social media.

“I made a comment on Real Time with Bill Maher about the war in Gaza that was insensitive and hurtful. I apologize,” he wrote on X.

“The suffering of the people of Gaza — especially the children — is not a punch line. I’m deeply sorry it came across that way. What’s happening to children in Gaza is heartbreaking. As a father, I can’t begin to imagine the pain their parents are enduring, unable to protect their kids from unimaginable harm,” the CNN host said.

Jones continued, “I’m praying and working for an immediate end to this war — and for peace and safety for every family caught in its path. I’m truly sorry for the pain my words caused to people who are already suffering more than anyone should.”

The post comes after Jones accused Iran and Qatar of “deliberately trying to divide the West against itself” with a social media disinformation campaign.

“If you open your phone, and all you see is dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, Diddy,” said Jones on Real Time, earning laughter and applause. “Dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby… That’s basically your whole feed.”

Since the episode, Jones has faced backlash on social media, sharing and responding to one that called him “truly disgraceful and vile” for his words. “I’m sorry dead Gaza babies bother you so much. Maybe tell the people paying you to put lipstick on a genocide to stop killing them,” the post read.

Jones responded, “Yeah, I messed up on this one. And I’m sorry. I was trying to raise awareness about foreign adversaries creating chaos online – which is undermining democracy everywhere.