Sheikh Qassem’s Full Speech on the 1st Martyrdom Anniv. of Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safieddine

Translated by al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

The full speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on the First Martyrdom Anniversary of the two Secretary Generals, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine on September 27, 2025.

In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds. Peace and blessings be upon the noblest of creation—our Master, our Beloved, our Leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad—and upon his pure and virtuous household, his chosen and righteous companions, and upon all the prophets and the righteous until the Day of Judgment.

May peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Greetings to the Audience

I extend my salutations to all the delegations and attendees from the Arab, Islamic, and foreign countries—whether representing official, popular, or scholarly bodies—coming from all spectrums, movements, and backgrounds.

I also greet this pure and noble gathering spread today across the resting places of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God’s mercy be upon him) in Beirut’s Southern Suburb [Dahiyeh]; Sayyed Hashem Safieddine (may God’s mercy be upon him) in Deir Qanoun al-Nahr; and the Sayyed of the Resistance’s Martyrs, Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi (may God’s mercy be upon him) in Nabichit.

To this vast assembly, along with all those who join these commemorations across the world, I offer my warmest greetings, my heartfelt congratulations, and my deepest condolences for this immense loss.

The Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has departed from us.

What can we say on his first martyrdom anniversary? I will speak of him in three aspects.

First: His Starting Point

O Sayyed, your departure was heartbreaking, yet your light shines ever brighter. You left this world in body, but from the heights you now illuminate it more profoundly. You were a leader in life, and you have become an inspiration for leaders after you. You drew from Islam in its pure devotion of the created to the Creator. Your guide was the greatest of all, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family), the guide of humanity.

Your loyalty was to the Immaculate Imams, holding firmly to the rope of salvation and extending it to generations.

Your bond with the guardianship of Imam Khomeini (may God sanctify his noble soul), the exemplar of our time and the guardian of the cause, and with Imam Khamenei (may his shadow endure), made us love leadership, its path, and its guardianship.

Your horizon was to deliver the banner to the Master of the Age, may our souls be sacrificed for the dust of his footsteps.

You infused Hezbollah’s journey with your thought, your spirit, and your blood, and by God’s will, it shall remain victorious. As the Qur’an says: “Whoever allies themselves with Allah, His Messenger, and fellow believers, then it is certainly Allah’s party that will prevail.” (Al-Maidah, 56)

The Second Point: You are the Standard-Bearer of the Resistance

You planted Palestine in our hearts, and from that seed grew a firm, unyielding resistance.

You launched the era of victories: in 1993, in 1996, the liberation of 2000, the confrontation against the July 2006 aggression, and the liberation of the eastern borders in 2017.

You are the one who declared the famous words: “The era of defeats is over, and the era of victories has begun”. And indeed, we are living in this age of great victories—within ourselves, in our lives, and against our enemies.

For this journey, victories mean steadfastness and continuity, and for those who walk its path, it means either triumph or martyrdom. You were the one who said: “If we triumph, we triumph; and if we are martyred, we still triumph”. Victory surrounds us on every side—that is what you taught us.

You dwelt in our hearts, and our hearts clung to you. You never left them, and you never will. You planted a shining model of resistance, spreading its light across the region and the world, leaving a profound mark that changed the face of the region and its direction.

This resistance reached beyond borders, to every honorable and noble soul, to everyone with a living conscience. You are the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs and the world’s martyrs; you are the universal leader of resistance, inspiring the free people everywhere. You no longer belong to one place or one time—you are the leader of resistance for every place and every age, both in your physical presence and in your blessed presence with God Almighty.

The resistance you rooted is dignity, love, hope, victory, future, and morality. The resistance you spread belongs to the Muslim, the Christian, and the secular alike—it is for every human being on the face of the earth.

The resistance you built is weapons and strength; it is the fighter and the struggle; it is the woman striving within her family and her life; it is the child growing in pride; it is the family drawing from the wellspring of purity.

The Third Point: Your Path Is Eternal

They killed your body, but your spirit was freed — you became forever alive with God, nourished and illuminating. They will find no comfort while you live in us, nor will they triumph while your sons and loved ones remain true to the pledge.

You embodied noble character: honor, courage, humility, tenderness, good manners, forgiveness, and firmness toward the enemies.

The outcome is great: “And those who are martyred in the cause of Allah, He will never render their deeds void. He will guide them [to their reward], improve their condition, and admit them into Paradise, having made it known to them.” (Muhammad, 4-6)

What a noble and faithful soul you were. You always repeated that your teacher was Secretary-General Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi, from whom you drew strength. He said, “The fundamental bequest is the preservation of the resistance”. You carried the torch from his hand and kindled it with your own light. Sayyed Abbas lives on in us through you, your path, your struggle, and your contributions.

You loved the people and the people loved you — most honorable, most generous, greatest of men. Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.

I worked with you for more than thirty years and saw in you a decisive, wise leader — brave and tender-hearted.

I will say, on behalf of my brothers, your loving supporters, and all those scattered around the world who loved you: “We remain true to the pledge, O Nasrallah.” We repeat it three times: “We remain true to the pledge, O Nasrallah”.

We have followed you after your absence, and we will continue to follow; your path endures, and we will continue. We will be the bearers of the trust — bearers of Islam, of the resistance, and of the liberation of Palestine. We remain steadfast on the pledge, determined and ready for martyrdom. We will not abandon the cause, nor will we give up our weapon. As you taught us: “Never will I forsake you, O Hussein”.

We offer condolence and congratulations on this sublime martyrdom to the Master of the Age and Time (may God hasten his reappearance), to the leadership of the Wali-al-Faqih, to the family, to Hezbollah, and to all the lovers. To his soul and to the souls of the martyrs and your deceased, we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surat al-Fatihah, together with prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

A Word on the Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din

This is also the first martyrdom anniversary of the late Sayyed Hashеm Safi al-Din. O Sayyed, you were a pillar of support to the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. We shared the same path with one heart: your leadership of the South region, then your chairmanship of the Executive Council in Hezbollah, and your membership in the Shura Council — a record full of dedication, sacrifice, and struggle. All your time and effort were for the sake of God, to raise the banner of truth along the path of resistance.

You emphasized doctrinal and mission-driven education and guarded the fundamentals and principles, knowing that the beginning is in the heart and the mind: whoever believes, is devoted, and binds himself to his Lord will reach the goals.

You cared deeply for the fighters, for mobilization, and for their needs; the concerns of the people were always present in your practical programs.

You helped secure the requirements of the frontlines confronting the “Israeli” enemy.

The educational and scouting fields, women’s work, social and health services, the care for the sons and families of the martyrs, logistics, and every area that carries this great service to the people — they all testify to your contributions.

Whoever is led by Sayyed Hassan and by his school of wilaya and the path of resistance will be like you in determination, resolve, and sacrifice.

You left us suddenly, but your effects remain and endure, and the pledge continues, God willing — O noble Hashemite Sayyed, dear one who gave so much and stood as a support to the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs. To your soul, to the souls of all the martyrs, and to the souls of your deceased ones, we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surat al-Fatiha, with prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

With Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, on 27 September 2024, a number of our brother fighters— leaders and martyrs—were martyred, along with several people who were at the location.

A Word on the Leader Hajj Ali Karaki

We recall in particular the great jihadi leader, Hajj Abu Al-Fadl Ali Karaki, one of the original pioneers of the al-Musaytbeh area in Beirut.

We worked with him both before and after the founding of the Party. You cannot separate his faith-rooted loyalty and his jihad for the sake of God from his commitment to Islamic resistance. It was the Quranic, wilaya-centered upbringing that drove you, Abu al-Fadl, to give yourself entirely—soul and wealth—at every hour of your life.

From Beirut, the capital, to Khalde in 1982 confronting the “Israeli” enemy, and then across every inch of the South—every part of southern Lebanon knows you, and every war Hezbollah fought there recognizes your role: from the Liberation to 2006, to supporting Gaza. You worked with the self-sacrificing martyrs, preparing them and going with them to the last stage. You were in Syria supporting this mission and took part in every reinforcement battle, while carrying the responsibility of the jihadi deputy to the esteemed Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may God be pleased with him). Your responsibilities grew, and you were worthy of them.

You raised generations of leaders and fighters and left a legacy that will remain a lasting reserve. You assumed the role of Chief of Staff after the martyr Fouad Shukr. God honored you with martyrdom alongside those you loved, alongside the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan (may God be pleased with him). He wanted you by his side as a commander in managing the battle, and you received the badge of martyrdom in the most sacred and honorable jihadi position, with sincerity and devotion.

Condolences and blessings to the family, to the Party, to all the beloved ones, and to all who follow and support this path. To his soul, to the souls of the martyrs, and to all your deceased, we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surat al-Fatiha, with prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

A Word on the Brothers Who Were Martyred with Sayyed Nasrallah

It is the right of the mujahideen brothers who were martyred alongside the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan, and alongside the Hashemite Sayyed that we remember them collectively with both congratulations and condolences. It is also right to mention the names of some of the commanders, even briefly due to time constraints. God willing, further details of their lives will be presented in the various commemorations and activities organized by the brothers.

Among the key brothers who were martyred with the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs were Hajj Abbas Nilforoshan, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who stood in the same jihadi position, giving, sacrificing, and offering himself. His martyrdom reflects the profound unity that binds Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine together in a single great fabric.

Also martyred were Hajj Abu Hassan Ammar Ali Nayef Ayoub, Hajj Amin Abdul Amir Muhammad Siblini, Hajj Nabil Ibrahim Hussein Jaziny, Hajj Jihad Samir Tawfiq Deeb and Hajj Hassan Muhammad Habib Khaireddine.

As for some of the commanders martyred alongside the Hashemite Sayyed were Hajj Murtada (Hussein Ali Hazimeh), Hajj Adel (Ali Muhammad Bashsoun) and Hajj Maher (Mahmoud Muhammad Shahin).

Dear ones, beloved family and friends, this bouquet of lights has ascended to its Creator in the highest form of sacrifice, in a sublime martyrdom. They are alive, sustained by their Lord, by the grace of God Almighty, having fulfilled their duty. To all their souls, we dedicate the reward of the blessed Surat al-Fatiha, with prayers upon Muhammad and the family of Muhammad.

A year has now passed since the martyrdom of the great one, and of the great ones—the martyrdom of the beloved ones, the martyrdom of the leader and the leaders.

There must also be, as part of this remembrance, a kind of report on the circumstances we passed through during this year and on our current situation today.

We Faced a Major Global War Using the “Israeli” Instrument

First: we faced a major, global-scale war using the “Israeli” instrument, backed by overwhelming American and European tyranny-like support that knew no bounds. The level of the war was global, and the aim was to end the resistance as a step toward a greater “Israel” — to eliminate the resistance in Lebanon, to end the resistance in Palestine, and to end the resistance across the whole region so that “Israel” could remain free to expand and take what it desired.

The “Israelis” killed leaders, struck capabilities in many places, and carried out the pagers attack, which affected roughly four thousand brothers, sisters, and civilians.

These blows had occurred in rapid succession on the days between 17 September (the pager attack), 18 September (the wireless/radio attack), 20 September (the Ridwan leaders along with Hajj Abdul Qadir), 27 September (the killing of the esteemed Secretary General with a group of leaders and martyrs), and 4 October (the killing of the Hashemite Sayyed with a group of leaders and martyrs); if these events combined with strikes on our capabilities befell any army, state, or a group of states, collapse would have ensued — and that is what the “Israelis” expected. They expected that this severe blow would topple Hezbollah. But, praise be to God, we recovered the initiative: we elected a new Secretary-General, replaced the martyred leaders with new commanders, continued the fight on the ground, and our people on the other fronts addressed displacement and social issues. This recovery of the initiative in the Uli al-Ba’s Battle managed to halt the enemy’s advance with a ceasefire agreement on 27 November.

We considered that we fought the Battle of the Mighty [Uli Al-Ba’s Battle] from 23 September (the day capabilities were struck) until 27 November — 64 days — a battle in which the mujahideen stood firm, our people stood firm, and, by God’s grace, we prevented the “Israeli” objective of ending the Resistance.

It has now been ten months since the agreement. During these ten months, we have been in a race: the enemy, with its backers, has been moving swiftly to achieve its goals once again, while the resistance, alongside its people, its army, and its supporters, has also been moving at its own determined pace to block “Israel” from reaching those goals and to restore its own position.

“Israel” pressed on with its aggression, backed by the United States. Washington deployed every political pressure it could muster in order to secure for “Israel” through politics what “Israel” had failed to obtain through war. For ten straight months, the pressures have been relentless—internal, external, and international. Even when some Europeans, or representatives of major powers, speak with us, they say: “You have no option but to submit to ‘Israel’.” But we did not yield, and we did not accept.

They advanced on every front: military pressure, political pressure, social pressure, and through every means—even mobilizing tools from within Lebanon itself—in a bid to break this resistance. Yet this resistance has stood on its own two feet, confronted them in the first round of battle, and, with God’s help, continues to endure.

Scenes Demonstrating the Resistance’s Strength, Recovery, and Continuity

On the other hand, what did the resistance do after the Uli AL-Ba’s Battle? There were scenes that demonstrated this resistance’s strength and its capacity to recover and continue:

There was the million-strong, solemn funeral procession for the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and for the Hashemi Sayyed. Everyone acknowledged it as the largest funeral procession Lebanon has seen to date. If you measure the ratio of attendees to population, it may be among the largest such processions anywhere in the world. That is an indicator of strength and popular unity.

There was also the movement of our people in the South directly toward the border villages. They defied the “Israelis”, staying in the devastated areas and performing a kind of miracle: standing bare-chested in front of tanks and “Israeli” fire with no fear — men, women and children. These steadfast people continue to hold their ground: they put container units in place so their children can study there to stay there, they plant crops under the threat of airstrikes so they can stay there, they pitch tents instead of returning to houses so they can stay there. This is real strength shown by our people.

We contested the municipal elections in a tightly knit alliance between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, together with our people and supporters, and the success was remarkable — attracting attention everywhere. How could this community and environment show such momentum, winning many races by acclamation in more than half of the towns? It was clear evidence of consensus and cooperation.

We carried out a massive reconstruction and shelter campaign covering over four hundred thousand homes — an achievement that enabled people to return to their houses and resume their lives. All of this was done with living effort and sacrifice.

We held Ashura commemorations better than in previous years: attendance numbers, the strength of engagement, the readiness to sacrifice, and the reception of new people into the movement were all notable during Ashura.

Hezbollah’s political presence was prominent and visible — in the presidential election, in participation in the government and parliament, and in following up on people’s concerns. Hezbollah is a banner in state-building, a strong and confident presence; we have important social engagement helping people in health, education, social services, and poverty relief. All this reflects a powerful cohesion with the people.

We also experienced jihadi recovery, though I will not go into detail here; suffice it to say we are advancing, we are rebuilding, and we are ready to defend against the “Israeli” enemy whenever needed.

All these achievements — continuing, cumulative, and on the rise, God willing — unfolded in a race against the “Israeli”-American project. Yes, we beat them to it; we were able to remain on the ground, and they failed to achieve their political objectives after failing to do so by direct military means and open war.

They want to arm the army only so it will fight Hezbollah

Here, I want to speak to those who do not read — and even when they read, do not understand. To those who avert their eyes from the true American and “Israeli” aim in Lebanon, and to those who mistakenly think we are exaggerating: listen to what America said plainly, in the words of Barrack, the U.S. envoy to Lebanon. Barrack said: “‘Israel’ has five points and is not withdrawing.”

He also said: “The Lebanese government, if they want to get back on track, has to say ‘We’re going to disarm Hezbollah’.”

Third: We’re not going to go take Hezbollah out with our troops, with CENTCOM. “Israel” will just continue on. He is effectively legitimizing “Israel” to continue fighting.

Fourth: We don’t want to arm them… so they can fight Israel? I don’t think so, we do not want to arm the army to fight “Israel”. So, you’re arming them so they can fight their own people, Hezbollah. Hezbollah is our enemy. Iran is our enemy. We need to cut the heads off of those snakes and chop the flow of funds. That’s the only way you’re going to stop Hezbollah.

What more do you want? A clearer statement than this from the Americans? They say they want to strip the Party of its power — which means they want to strip Lebanon of its power. “Israel” will not withdraw; Netanyahu says, “I want a Greater ‘Israel’.” Therefore, they want to arm the army only so it will fight Hezbollah. Do you want a clearer declaration than this — that America wants to finish Lebanon and make it a satellite of the “Israeli” entity?

The picture was clear to us from the beginning, but after Barrack’s words, it became much clearer. We can also lay this out plainly for those who doubt American goals.

Hezbollah’s Vision — Seven Points

Second: I will speak about our vision as Hezbollah in seven points:

1. We consider the “Israeli”-American threat to Lebanon to be an existential danger to both the resistance and to Lebanon itself.

2. Disarmament means stripping away power—it is fulfilling “Israel’s” demands and advancing its objectives.

3. We will not allow disarmament, and we will confront it with a Karbala-scale confrontation if necessary; this is an existential struggle, and, God willing, we are capable of meeting it.

4. The problem is “Israel”: it will not allow Lebanon to be stable, and we reject any project that serves “Israel” even if it is dressed up in national rhetoric. The message is clear: Lebanon implemented what was required of it under Resolution 1701 — let “Israel” implement its obligations too.

5. The Lebanese government is responsible for delivering on four priorities together: stopping the aggression, “Israeli” withdrawal, the release of prisoners, and launching reconstruction. The government should perform its duty instead of getting distracted by superficial side issues. It must carry out its responsibilities, especially reconstruction, and allocate a reconstruction budget in the state budget, however modest. The door should be opened and the reconstruction process begun; then, through donations, through states and through other means, we can achieve reconstruction.

Here, the government must put national sovereignty at the top of its agenda and work to realize it. There can be no national sovereignty so long as “Israel” occupies a single inch of land and attacks us day and night. National sovereignty means preventing “Israel” from remaining in Lebanese territory, deploying the Lebanese army along the border, and blocking “Israeli” aggression or occupation by any means.

6. Lebanon is one country for all its sons. We insist on internal national unity, but there is a primary heading: that we stand in one trench in facing the “Israeli” enemy. We are present and working for Lebanon’s revival in all fields.

7. Lebanon must be strong, and the resistance is foundational to that strength. We should translate our reliance on it into a national security strategy.

Translating the Seven Points into Practical Steps

Someone might ask: how do we translate those seven points into practical steps? I will list four concrete steps:

First, we must not submit to threats of aggression; we must confront aggression with defense, not with surrender.

Second, we must not yield to threats of aid cutoffs; we confront that threat by relying on our own capabilities and by fighting corruption at home so that institutions can function properly and resources can be directed inward.

Third, we call for implementing the Taif Agreement, which states: liberate Lebanon from “Israeli” occupation and take all necessary measures to free every part of Lebanese territory from “Israeli” occupation, extend state sovereignty over all its land, and deploy the Lebanese army throughout the internationally recognized border area.

So, it is clear that the priority is to achieve liberation by all means, including, as needed, assistance from the resistance, while recognizing the primary role of the Lebanese army. Today there are specific items within the Taif Agreement that must be acted on; we must carry them out.

Enough delay on Taif’s reforms for 35 years. We demand implementation of Article 7 of Section 2 of the Taif Agreement: “With the election of the first parliament on a national (non-sectarian) basis, and with the establishment of a Senate representing all spiritual families, whose powers are limited to existential issues.” Let us establish the Senate and hold elections on a non-sectarian basis, a measure that has been frozen for 35 years and never implemented.

We also call to hold the upcoming parliamentary elections on time under the current law, so these elections are not lost.

For 35 years we have not implemented this; after 34 years of one interpretation that recognized the resistance as part of the national confrontation, someone now comes at the end of that period and says: “No, we do not accept the resistance; Taif is interpreted differently”. Were 34 years of interpretation wrong? And now suddenly the government says the interpretation is correct? Go and implement what has not been implemented for 35 years; do not turn to measures that have been properly implemented elsewhere. You committed a grave mistake in government when you decided to disarm the resistance — correct that mistake so, with God’s help, you can at least work in a unified way that allows us to achieve our goals.

Fourth, we must build our country together; it belongs to all of us. Those who imagine a country that excludes and sacrifices its partners to its enemies are deluded; they are puncturing the ship from their side, and it will sink with everyone aboard. This is one ship; no one can come and puncture it in one place and think they can act as they wish — the ship will sink with everyone on it. We must stand together to protect the country.

They want the Lebanese army to fight its own people. We stand firmly with the Lebanese army to confront the real enemy and to stand by its people; we are — and will remain — alongside it, God willing.

Palestine Is the Central Cause

We move now to a fundamental issue—the central cause. Palestine is the central cause, and the “Israeli” enemy is the central danger to everyone. Today, a genocide is being carried out in Palestine to end the Palestinian cause, as a prelude to ending the entire region. Opposed to that, we see the extraordinary courage and steadfastness of the Palestinian people, of the Palestinian resistance, of all parties— the children, the women.

These are great people in Gaza, they are great in Palestine; they are resisting on behalf of the world, not only for Palestine. The world should be with them. Sadly, they are left alone.

Today, the Palestinian people, even standing alone with some support from the Axis of Resistance but without full resources, have been able to halt “Israel’s” project. Two years and “Israel” has not been able to advance its plan. Two years—and it failed. Imagine if we united and cooperated! Let us unite and cooperate—states, peoples, and resistance movements.

Here, we must clearly salute the noble, honorable model of resistance we have witnessed across the axis of resistance:

We salute Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We salute the leader, Imam Khamenei, this courageous, mission-driven man who infused the nation with hope and provided every form of support to Palestine.

We salute the Iranian people, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the security forces, the government — all of Iran — because by their support they helped this resistance stand firm, and, God willing, it will prevail.

We also salute the noble, great Yemen—for its million-strong demonstrations, its readiness to pay the price, its insistence on continuing to prevent “Israel” at sea, its strikes with missiles into the heart of the “Israeli” entity in solidarity with Gaza, and for bearing all these burdens.

We salute Yemen’s leadership, its people, and its armed forces—an inspiring leadership in solidarity with its people that pays the costs for dignity, honor and resistance.

A salute to Iraq — noble Iraq of religious reference — and I single out Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani, the Popular Mobilization Forces, the scholars, the Iraqi people, the Iraqi government, and the whole great nation; they have been a constant and steadfast support in every field.

As for Lebanon — dear Lebanon — it is the great flame whose influence is felt.

I salute all of Lebanon’s resistance, beginning with Imam Musa Al-Sadr— the Imam of resistance who instilled this spirit in us and launched the resistance. The resistance that Imam Al-Sadr launched can only continue with the blood of the Master of the martyrs of the Resistance, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and all the mujahideen and honorable people.

Here, the salute extends to the Amal Movement under the leadership of His Excellency Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, to all people, to the resistors, the medics, the fighters, and the public — frankly in the South, in the Beqaa, in the southern suburbs [Dahiyeh], in the mountains, everywhere and in Beirut. There is no distinction between the Amal Movement and Hezbollah and all the honorable resistors and families. We are one on the battlefield.

We salute all the people who, across their different affiliations, have given to the resistance — they are honorable and we salute them.

We salute every political and military force that worked alongside the resistance. This “Israeli” aggression cannot achieve its goals in the presence of these honorable people on the ground and in the confrontation.

Here, we must also salute Tunisia, for its wide popular solidarity and for the diversity of its political forces.

We also salute the global movement in support of Palestine, the Sumud Flotilla, and all the peoples who rose up, demonstrated, and acted in solidarity.

A Dedication to the Supporters of the Resistance

I dedicate these words to the supporters of the Resistance — by which I mean the people of the Resistance, the environment of the resistance, the supporters of the resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and across the region. I single them out for their magnificent presence on the field, to the men, women, and children, and I go further to include the unborn in the wombs, the wounded from the pagers attack, all the injured, the martyrs, the families and the prisoners — all those who form the true backbone of the Resistance.

We are before a Lebanese family whose life is resistance — from its children to its elders, men and women alike.

We are before a Lebanese family whose life is resistance, whose flag is resistance, whose planting is resistance, and whose harvest is resistance.

I tell you: this land, watered with the blood of your sons, this land drenched in such great sacrifices, will drive out the Zionists and all enemies, and it will belong only to its rightful people. By the will of God, this land can belong only to its people.

O supporters of the Resistance: they pressure you with attacks and threats; they try to restrict you through reconstruction obstacles and some wrong government policies. But we know you. You are the sons of Sayyed Hassan. You are the sons of dignity and honor. You have made tremendous sacrifices; you have shown the model of pride and giving. You are the children of those who offered their souls, bodies, blood, and deeds as a closeness to God — from Sayyed himself to all the martyrs.

Whoever sees you celebrating, gathering, speaking, writing, or declaring, feels before them a flame of light — the resistance rooted from head to toe, from mind to heart, from body to spirit. Who can defeat you? No one in this world can defeat you. We are confident that together we will prevail, and, God willing, we will show the enemies the defeat of their project.

This year we raise the slogan: “We remain loyal to the pledge” — repeating the slogan from last year at the time of the martyrdom: “We remain loyal to the pledge”. Why? Because the pledge never stops. We will remain loyal to the pledge. “We remain loyal to the pledge” — it means we continue; “We remain loyal the pledge” — it means, O Sayyed Hassan, there are leaders who will continue on your path and there is a people who will continue with the visions you set. We repeat “We remain loyal to the pledge” three times to declare to the world: “We remain loyal to the pledge”.

Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.