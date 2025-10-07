Kim Declares Russia-North Korea Bond ‘Immortal’

By Staff, Agencies

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has hailed his country’s exceptionally close ties with Russia, calling their friendship “immortal.”

In a message published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] on Tuesday, Kim wished 73-year-old Russian President Vladimir Putin a happy birthday and lauded his “wise leadership” and “patriotic devotion.”

He added that Russia was “demonstrating its glory as a world power” and “taking the lead in establishing a new, multi-polarized world.”

Kim pledged that Pyongyang would “remain faithful to the implementation of the inter-state treaty between the DPRK and Russia,” describing it as a “fraternal duty.”

He also affirmed support for Russia’s “just struggle for defending national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests.”

“Pyongyang and Moscow will always stand together and our friendship will be immortal,” the North Korean leader said.

In June 2024, Russia and North Korea signed a landmark treaty with a mutual defense clause, pledging to assist each other “without delay” if either faces “armed invasion.”

North Korean soldiers have fought alongside Russian forces in Kursk Region, repelling a large-scale Ukrainian incursion, with Putin praising Pyongyang’s participation in the “joint fight against modern neo-Nazism.”