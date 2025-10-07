’Israel’ Continues Gaza City Demolitions

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] have intensified their campaign of destruction across Gaza City, carrying out massive demolitions and bombardments that have left entire neighborhoods in ruins and civilians trapped under siege.

Reports from Gaza say IOF troops detonated three explosive-laden armored vehicles in Al-Maghribi, Al-Sabra, destroying several residential blocks and displacing dozens of families.

The reports added that IOF forces carried out large-scale demolitions in Al-Shati refugee camp and surrounded nearby neighborhoods, trapping residents in what humanitarian groups warn could become a catastrophe.

"Israeli" warplanes and artillery launched indiscriminate strikes across Gaza City, hitting areas like Al-Sabra, Al-Zaytoun, Tel Al-Hawa, Al-Tuffah, and Al-Nasr, causing heavy casualties and widespread destruction.

The IOF launched limited incursions into several districts, including Sheikh Radwan, and struck an apartment on Al-Shuhada Street in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City, injuring several Palestinians.

As residents try to return home, the IOF has targeted displaced Palestinians along routes back to Gaza City. Heavy artillery and gunfire were also reported in central and northern Khan Younis, adding to the terror faced by already displaced families.

In the south, at least seven Palestinians were wounded near "aid distribution centers" northwest of Rafah, as the IOF opened fire on civilians waiting for assistance. The Government Media Office in Gaza announced on Monday that that the scale of destruction across Gaza has reached 90%, describing the ongoing campaign as an effort to annihilate the Strip's population and infrastructure.

The UN Human Rights Office confirmed that "Israeli" strikes on residential buildings violate international law, with reports of forced evacuations, destroyed shelters, and “controlled demolitions” of neighborhoods. A UN Commission of Inquiry found that "Israel's" actions in Gaza align with "the characteristics of genocide," calling on states to act to stop the violence and ensure accountability.