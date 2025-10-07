Orban Slams Zelensky’s ‘Moral Blackmail’

By Staff, Agencies

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said Ukraine is using its conflict with Russia as “moral blackmail” in an attempt to force its way into the EU.

His comments came after Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev “will be in the European Union – with Orban, or without,” insisting the decision “is the choice of the Ukrainian people.”

Zelensky has also proposed that the EU change its accession procedure to circumvent a likely Hungarian veto on Kiev’s membership bid.

In a post on X, Orban fired back at Zelensky, arguing that the Ukrainian leader apparently “wants to decide what’s best for the Hungarians” and is “once again using his usual tactic of moral blackmail to push countries into supporting his war efforts.”

Orban added that Hungary has “no moral obligation to support Ukraine’s EU accession” and that “no country has ever blackmailed its way into the European Union – and it won’t happen this time either.”

“The EU Treaty leaves no room for ambiguity: membership is decided by the member states, unanimously,” Orban said, noting that Hungarians had “overwhelmingly said no to Ukraine’s EU membership in a referendum.”

He was referring to the government’s 2025 Voks national consultation, in which officials said about 95% of participants opposed Ukraine’s accession to the bloc.

Other surveys, however, have produced different results. A Nezopont Institute poll in May found that 67% of Hungarians opposed Ukraine joining the EU, while an opposition Tisza party survey reported 58% support among more than one million respondents.

Hungary has been one of the most vocal critics of Ukraine’s EU membership bid, citing Kiev’s ongoing conflict with Moscow.

Budapest has also opposed Western sanctions against Russia, arguing they harm the European economy, and has refused to provide weapons to Kiev.

The EU has made clear that Ukraine must meet strict membership criteria, including reforms to strengthen the rule of law and tackle endemic corruption. It has consistently declined to name a deadline for Kiev’s potential accession.