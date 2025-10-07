Vatican Condemns “Israel’s” Gaza Attacks, Slams Global Silence

By Staff, Agencies

The Vatican's top diplomat says the "Israeli" occupation entity has, over the past two years, targeted the defenseless Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip amid the international community's failure to put a halt to the occupying entity’s “ongoing massacre” in the blockaded territory.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state and one of Pope Leo's top deputies, made the statement on the second anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

The "Israeli" entity’s barbaric aggression on the Gaza Strip has since claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians, including women and children, razing to the ground the coastal strip’s civil and health infrastructure, also spreading unprecedented famine across the territory.

Parolin told Vatican media that "Israel’s" war to eliminate Hamas “disregards” its impact on a largely defenseless population already pushed to the brink, with buildings and homes reduced to rubble.

"It is ... clear that the international community is, unfortunately, powerless and that the countries truly capable of exerting influence have so far failed to act to stop the ongoing massacre," he added.

The Vatican's top diplomat also called for global actions against "Israeli" crimes in Gaza and an end to arms shipments to the entity.

Parolin warned, “It’s not enough to say what’s happening [in Gaza] is unacceptable and then let it continue,” urging serious reflection on the legitimacy of supplying weapons used against Palestinian civilians.

Pope Leo, elected in May after the death of Pope Francis, has been stepping up criticism of "Israel's" genocidal campaign in Gaza.

The pontiff urged "Israel" to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza in a meeting with the occupying entity’s president, Isaac Herzog, in September.

Last month, the International Association of Genocide Scholars [IAGS] also said that the "Israeli" entity’s atrocities in Gaza meet the legal definition as laid out in the UN Genocide Convention.

Across a three-page resolution, the IAGS confirmed that "Israel’s" policies and actions in Gaza, especially since October 2023, violate all five conditions outlined in the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.