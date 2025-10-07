Trump Mocks Thunberg After Her Arrest by “Israeli” Forces: ‘She’s Just a Troublemaker’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has ridiculed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg following her arrest and deportation by “Israeli” authorities, calling her a “troublemaker” and suggesting she “needs to see a doctor”.

Thunberg was among more than 400 activists aboard an aid flotilla attempting to reach the besieged Gaza Strip when “Israeli” naval forces intercepted the vessels on Friday. Over 130 of the activists were deported to Turkey, while Thunberg and others were flown to Greece and Slovakia on Monday.

“She’s a troublemaker”, Trump said when asked about the Swedish activist during a press conference at the Oval Office. “She’s no longer into the environment — now she’s into this. She needs to see a doctor. She has an anger management problem”.

His comments came as fellow activists and lawyers alleged that Thunberg and others were subjected to “torture” and “harsh treatment” in a desert detention facility after their arrest. The “Israeli” entity's so-called "National Security" Minister Itamar Ben Gvir dismissed the criticism, saying he was “proud” of the prison’s tough conditions.

Thunberg’s supporters have condemned the “Israeli” crackdown as a violation of international law and a reflection of the regime’s ongoing attempts to silence international solidarity with Gaza.

The 21-year-old activist, who rose to global prominence for her climate campaigns, has long been a critic of Western complicity in “Israel’s” actions. Her attempt to reach Gaza marked her second failed humanitarian mission to the enclave.

Trump and Thunberg have exchanged jabs for years, beginning in 2019 when Trump mocked her for having an “anger management problem” after she was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year. Thunberg famously responded by updating her X [formerly Twitter] bio to read: “A teenager working on her anger management problem”.