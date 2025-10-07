- Home
Gaza’s Wounds: A Generation Living with Disability
5 hours ago
Infographic by Abir Qanso
Since October 7, 2023, over 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza — including thousands of children — have been left with life-changing injuries. The World Health Organization warns that lifelong rehabilitation will be essential for many survivors of the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s relentless war.
